Blizzard Sign Athlete Jazeric Peterson

May 29, 2025

The Green Bay Blizzard have signed ATH Jazeric Peterson for the 2025 season.

Jazeric Peterson (6-1, 200) is taking his talents to Green Bay. He is an Indoor Football League veteran looking to continue making his mark. Peterson has spent time on multiple teams in the IFL, but this will be his first season on the Blizzard.

Before joining the IFL in 2019, Peterson played collegiate football for Alabama State University and Faulkner University. Both programs are located in Alabama. As a Dothan, Alabama, native, Peterson was never too far from home. After playing out his college eligibility, Peterson went professional.

His career began with the Iowa Barnstormers, but he has also spent time with the Tuscon Sugar Skulls, Arizona Rattlers, and, most recently, the Bay Area Panthers. During the 2024 season, Peterson appeared in 17 games for the Panthers and recorded 38 receptions for 454 yards and 12 touchdowns, five yards on two carries, ten returns for 204 yards and two touchdowns, and 11.5 tackles. The all-around athlete makes himself dangerous anywhere he lines up!

The Fishers Freight, led by Peterson's former head coach, Dixie Wooten, are coming to Green Bay for a Friday night matchup with the Blizzard. This will be the Freight's first time playing the Blizzard and their first time in Green Bay. It will also be Peterson's first chance to suit up in Blizzard green. Fans will not want to miss this game happening at the Resch Center or live on the IFL Network!

