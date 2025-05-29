Know Before You Go - May 30

May 29, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

The Green Bay Blizzard host the Fishers Freight at the Resch Center on May 30! Kickoff is set for 7:05 PM. This will be the Fishers Freight's first time playing the Blizzard and their first time in Green Bay! You can still get tickets here.

Theme:

May 30 is a Blizzard fan favorite theme night - 90's Night, REMIXED DiaBEATes Awareness Night! The game will feature 90's hits ALL NIGHT LONG.

Pregame:

Enjoy local drumlines performing outside the Resch Center.

Lobby:

Learn from Breakthrough T1D, Beta Bionics, Dexcom, Freestyle Libre, Medtronic, Omnipod, and Tandem.

Giveaway:

Be sure to get in line before the doors open so you can get a free Blizzard Foam Finger! The first 1,000 fans through the door will receive a foam finger featuring our partners for the game.

Item of the Game:

Blizzard Diabetes Awareness football for $40 gameday only. Check our merch stand!

Halftime:

Local drumlines perform again! Plus take advantage of our Blizzard Snowstorm. You could be a lucky winner!

Blizzard Fifth Quarter:

After the game ends, we invite fans onto the field to meet players, get pictures, and autographs.







