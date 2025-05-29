Week 11 Preview: Top Teams Collide as Playoff Pressure Builds

As the Indoor Football League moves into June, the playoff picture is sharpening-and so is the intensity. Week 11 features critical matchups across both conferences, including a heavyweight showdown in Tulsa, a Western Conference logjam in Vegas, and two key battles between teams fighting to stay alive. Here's what to watch in the weekend slate:

Eastern Powers Clash in Tulsa

BOK Center - Friday, May 30 at 7:05 PM CT

Quad City (6-2) at Tulsa (6-2)

In a matchup between two of the East's elite, the Quad City Steamwheelers head to Tulsa to face the Oilers with first-place implications on the line. Both teams enter at 6-2, tied with Jacksonville atop the conference. Tulsa took their last meeting in Moline two weeks ago, by the score of 36-34.

Tulsa's top five offense is fronted by TJ Edwards who leads the league in rushing (445 yards, 16 TDs) and is coming off a seven-touchdown performance in a wild win over Iowa. Quad City counters with a top five defense, allowing just 37.5 points per game. Coming off a bye, the Steamwheelers are hoping to have MVP contender, Daquan Neal, back under center. If he's not ready, Demry Croft will be tasked with keeping up with Edwards.

This game will come down to whether Quad City can slow Edwards and force Tulsa into mistakes. With home-field advantage and momentum, the Oilers will try to outpace the Steamwheelers in what could be a postseason preview.

Freight Try to Regroup in Green Bay

Resch Center - Friday, May 30 at 7:05 PM CT

Fishers (2-6) at Green Bay (5-3)

After letting a late lead slip away to Jacksonville, the Fishers Freight head north to face a Green Bay team looking to stay within striking distance of the East's top trio. The Blizzard scored 74 points in Des Moines in week nine and are well rested coming off a week ten bye. They are 5-3 and statistically among the league's best offenses-ranked second in total offense scoring 49.1 points per game.

Green Bay QB Max Meylor continues to light it up with 26 passing touchdowns, while TJ Davis has proven to be a weapon as a receiver and a rusher. Fishers, after starting the season with two wins has now dropped six straight. The Freight have seen growth from QBs Keegan Shoemaker and Jiya Wright, but turnovers and inconsistent finishes have plagued their young squad.

This is a must-win for Fishers if they want to keep postseason hopes alive, but Green Bay has home-field advantage and superior depth on both sides of the ball.

Playoff-Caliber Battle in the West

Lee's Family Forum - Saturday, May 31 at 8:05 PM CT

Arizona (7-1) at Vegas (4-4)

The red-hot Arizona Rattlers roll into Vegas fresh off a dramatic win over Northern Arizona. Now 7-1 and first in the West, the Rattlers have found their stride behind Dalton Sneed-who leads the league in passing yards (1,403) and ranks second in passing touchdowns (28).

Vegas, sitting at 4-4, is desperate to stop a two-game skid and maintain its hold on a playoff spot. QB Ja'Rome Johnson brings explosive potential, but Vegas will need to match Arizona's balance and discipline. The Knight Hawks' defense has struggled to contain elite offenses-something Arizona will surely look to exploit with Isaiah Huston and Ron Brown Jr. surging.

If Vegas wants to prove it belongs in the postseason conversation, this is the week to do it.

Wranglers Seek Redemption in San Diego

Frontwave Arena - Saturday, May 31 at 8:05 PM CT

Northern Arizona (1-7) at San Diego (4-4)

The Wranglers are running out of time. At 1-7, Northern Arizona needs a win to stay alive in the playoff race. They've shown flashes-especially last week with QB Ramone Atkins accounting for 254 yards and four touchdowns-but defensive lapses and late turnovers have sealed their fate in close games.

San Diego, on the other hand, is coming off a clutch win over Vegas and now sits 4-4, firmly in the Western playoff mix. QB Rudy Johnson accounted for four touchdowns last week, and the Strike Force defense continues to deliver under pressure.

Expect Northern Arizona to fight hard, but with home field and rising momentum, San Diego has the edge in execution and late-game toughness.

Southern Rivals Square Off in Tucson

Tucson Arena - Saturday, May 31 at 8:05 PM CT

San Antonio (2-6) at Tucson (3-4)

Two desperate teams meet in a rivalry showdown with pride-and playoff survival-on the line. Tucson (3-4), after winning two of their last three, still has a path to contention but must defend home turf. The Sugar Skulls have leaned on QB Jorge Reyna to keep the offense rolling, while Brion Murray (7 PBUs, 3 INTs) leads a quietly aggressive defense.

San Antonio (2-6) continues to fight, but turnovers and an inconsistent pass rush (one TFL in the last three weeks) have hurt their chances late in games. QB Joaquin Collazo will need to be sharp and avoid giving Tucson short fields if the Gunslingers want to steal one on the road.

This is a must-win for both squads, and the rivalry adds extra fuel. Expect a physical game with playoff hopes hanging by a thread.

