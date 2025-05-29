Game Preview: Tulsa Oilers vs. Quad City Steamwheelers

May 29, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Tulsa Oilers News Release







Tulsa, Okla. - Tulsa Oilers Football, a proud member of the IFL and powered by Community Care, returns home for what will be a battle of the top two teams in the East.

LAST TIME OUT... The Barnstormers opened with a 30-yard touchdown pass from James Cahoon to Keshaun Taylor. On the ensuing kickoff, Iowa forced a fumble that resulted in a safety, giving them a quick 9-0 lead just 52 seconds in. Tulsa answered with a fake QB run and shovel pass to Cole Blackman for a touchdown, making it 9-7. Despite strong defensive positioning by Tulsa, Cahoon hit Taylor again for a 45-yard score to make it 16-7 Iowa after one. Tulsa struck back with a 4-yard TD run by "Sauce" Rogers, followed by a successful two-point conversion by TJ Edwards II, narrowing it to 16-15. Iowa extended its lead with a TD by Quian Williams, but Tulsa's Jerminic Smith responded with a 24-yard catch, making it 23-21. Iowa missed a field goal to end the half. Tulsa took its first lead with a 5-yard TD pass to Rogers, 27-23, before Iowa responded with another Williams score, regaining the lead 30-27. Edwards II ran in a touchdown, but Iowa ended the third up 37-27. In the fourth, Iowa scored twice to lead 51-33 with 2:30 left. Edwards II scrambled for a TD and two-point conversion to cut it to 51-41. Tulsa recovered an onside kick, and Blackman scored on a 43-yard grab, narrowing it to 51-49. A late interception by Taylor Hawkins gave Tulsa a chance. With one second left, Edwards II hit Tre Harvey in the endzone for the 56-51 win. The final Hail Mary by Iowa was picked off by Hawkins, giving an almost identical ending to this game as the first win in franchise history back on April 22, 2023, which happened in this same building. Tulsa improves to 6-2, leading the Eastern Conference.

FOCUS AHEAD... Despite a thrilling 56-51 comeback win over Iowa, the Tulsa Oilers have key areas to improve. Defensively, they allowed too many big plays, especially in the second half, and must tighten up to avoid falling behind. Special teams need more consistency after giving up an early safety, despite a clutch onside kick recovery late. Offensively, a slow start put Tulsa in an early hole, highlighting the need for sharper execution from the opening drive. Additionally, cleaning up penalties will be crucial to maintaining momentum and avoiding costly mistakes in future matchups. Tulsa Oilers wide receiver Jerminic Smith made IFL highlight history with a spectacular over-the-wall touchdown catch against Iowa, earning the No. 1 spot on ESPN's SportsCenter Top 10 Plays. The acrobatic grab showcased Smith's athleticism and body control, thrilling fans and fueling a back-and-forth battle in Des Moines. A key weapon all season, Smith's play was a reminder of the excitement and elite talent the Indoor Football League delivers each week.

HOW TO KEEP "SINK THE BOAT" AGAIN... The Tulsa Oilers stunned the top-seeded Quad City Steamwheelers in their last meeting with a gritty 36-34 road win, capped by a clutch defensive stand and a game-saving tackle by Taylor Hawkins. Tulsa's offense overcame early deficits and delivered key scores, including a touchdown from newcomer Jerminic Smith and a deep strike to Cole Blackman. The Steamwheelers have now been able to prep three straight weeks for Tulsa. Quad City has a lot on its mind regarding Tulsa and will be ready to strike early. Quad City will be out for revenge in the rematch, aiming to reassert their dominance atop the Eastern Conference. Tulsa, riding momentum from back-to-back tight wins, looks to prove they're more than just spoilers- they're contenders. Get ready for another battle that could shape the playoff race.

Tulsa comes back home to face the Quad City Steamwheelers on Friday, May 30th, kickoff is set for 7:05 p.m.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, or "Like" us on Facebook for more information about Tulsa Indoor Football.







Indoor Football League Stories from May 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.