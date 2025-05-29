Freight Sign Three Players Ahead of Green Bay Game

May 29, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Fishers Freight News Release







FISHERS - The Fishers Freight announced on Thursday the addition of three players to their roster.

SIGNED WR VINCENT GREGORY

Vincent Gregory has experience in the IFL with the San Antonio Gunslingers and the Duke City Gladiators. Last season, he played for the Albany Firebirds of the Arena Football 1 league.

SIGNED K CALUM SUTHERLAND

Calum Sutherland spent two seasons at the University of Louisiana Monroe where he posted a field goal percentage of 90.9% during the 2022 season. His longest kick that season was a successful 54 yard field goal.

SIGNED QB CARLOS DAVIS

Carlos Davis is a quarterback from Baltimore, MD who most recently played for the Towson Tigers in the NCAA. In the 2024 season, he had three touchdowns and 599 yards.

Additionally, the Freight have released kicker Victor Leventritt, wide receiver Julian Walker, and defensive back Devin Hafford.

ABOUT THE FISHERS FREIGHT:

The Fishers Freight are a professional indoor football team based in the Indianapolis metropolitan area that competes in the Indoor Football League. The Freight are now playing at the new Fishers Event Center. Information and tickets can be found HERE.

Don't forget to follow the Freight on Facebook, X (Twitter), Instagram, LinkedIn, and YouTube for news, updates, contests, and much more.







