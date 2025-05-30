Freight Lose to Blizzard in First Meeting

May 30, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

FISHERS - The Fishers Freight headed to Green Bay to take on the Blizzard for the first time this season. After a back-and-forth first half, Green Bay took the lead in the second and ultimately defeated the Freight 55-39.

FIRST QUARTER

The game got off to a quick start as Freight newcomer Calum Sutherland kicked the ball off, only for Green Bay's Jazeric Peterson ran it back for an immediate touchdown. After a good kick, the Blizzard were up 7-0.

After Keegan Shoemaker was placed on injured reserve (IR) after last week, the team signed Carlos Davis who got the start today. He found Isiah Cox in the end zone on the Freight's first drive to tie the game 7-7 after Sutherland made the extra point.

Sutherland added two more points with a successful deuce on the kick off to make it 9-7 before the Blizzard got the ball back.

On the Freight's next possession, Green Bay held them from advancing. Sutherland attempted a long field goal but the ball hit the scoreboard, resulting in the ball being placed on Green Bay's 20-yard line.

Freight coach Dixie Wooten challenged a play late in the first quarter after a long drive by the Blizzard. The false start was overturned which helped the Freight hold Green Bay to not scoring again in the quarter.

SECOND QUARTER

Just two downs into the second quarter, Green Bay got their touchdown as quarterback Max Meylor ran it in to make it 14-9.

The Freight took the lead once more a few minutes later when Shane 'Suga' Simpson found the back of the end zone. After another good kick from Sutherland, the score was 16-14.

With just a minute left in the half, Green Bay scored to take a 21-16 lead as Meylor found Lowell Patron Jr. in the end zone.

Simpson got his second touchdown of the game, late in the first half to make it 23-21 in favor of Fishers.

With one last chance in the half for Green Bay, they drove the ball down but did not have enough time to score a touchdown. Instead, they attempted a field goal and initially it looked good, but the Freight used another challenge to say it was not good.

After review, the call was upheld and the score was 24-23 in favor of Green Bay at the end of the half.

THIRD QUARTER

On the first drive of the quarter for Fishers, the Blizzard intercepted the ball. They were able to score a touchdown as Meylor was helped into the end zone by his team.

After another good kick, Green Bay took a 31-23 lead.

Green Bay's Nigel Canada intercepted the ball in the end zone for a touch back during the Freight's next drive.

Quickly, they scored another touchdown to make it 38-23. It was Jalyn Cagle who scored for the Blizzard that time.

FOURTH QUARTER

Cagle followed it up with another touchdown right away in the fourth quarter to make it 45-23.

Suga Simpson scored his third touchdown of the game with about nine minutes to go in the fourth quarter. Adding two points with a successful two-point conversion, also run in by Simpson, fishers cut Green Bay's lead to 14.

The Blizzard kicked a field goal on their next possession to make it 48-31.

Green Bay held Fishers scoreless on their next possession then added on another touchdown to make it 55-31.

Isiah Cox ran the ball in for another touchdown for the Freight. After another successful two-point conversion, the score was 55-39.

Time expired before the Freight could make a comeback. They ultimately fell to the Blizzard 55-39.







