Oilers Fall to First Place Quad City in Low Scoring Duel

May 30, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Tulsa, Okla. - Tulsa Oilers Football, a proud member of the IFL and powered by Community Care, fell 31-27 to the Quad City Steamwheelers at the BOK Center on Friday night.

TJ Edwards continued his dominant campaign, opening the scoring with a five-yard touchdown run to set the Oilers up 6-0 with 8:33 remaining in the first. Quad City halved the Oilers' lead to 6-3 with a long field goal conversion from X in the back half of the opening quarter.

Both teams left their second drives without points. The Oilers, nearly found pay dirt on their opportunity, being stopped on fourth down in the red zone. On the other end, Tulsa buttoned up the Steamwheelers with a three-and-out. Quad City took a lead it would not relinquish in the second quarter, ending a low-scoring opening half 10-6.

Former Oiler Jarrod Ware struck on a rushing touchdown with 6:48 remaining in the third quarter to get the second-half scoring started, extending his new employer's lead to 17-6.

Cole Blackman hauled a 12-yard touchdown strike from Edwards in the opening minute of the final frame, pulling the Oilers within a field goal with a successful two-point catch. The Steamwheelers followed up with a pitch-and-catch of their own with 9:05 remaining to restore their lead to 10 with an extra-point kick. An Edwards interception with 6:54 remaining set Quad City up with a chance to tuck the game away, but Tulsa's defense halted the Steamwheelers, forcing a turnover on downs with just 4:18 left. Edwards used his feet for a second rushing touchdown less than one minute after his defenses' stand, closing the gap 24-21. Daquan Neal extended a fourth-down play striking a touchdown and a dagger into the Oilers' winning streak with 54 seconds remaining to make it 31-21. Edwards rushed for a third touchdown on a "tush push" from the one-yard line, but Tulsa couldn't recover an onside kick, sealing a 31-27 victory for Quad City.

The Oilers travel to the Golden State next week, taking on the Bay Area Panthers on Saturday, June 7 at the SAP Center in San Jose, California. Kickoff is at 8:05 p.m. CT.

