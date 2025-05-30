Back in the Boneyard: Sugar Skulls Aim to Reignite Playoff Hopes against Gunslingers

May 30, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Tucson Sugar Skulls News Release







TUCSON, AZ - After a wild road shootout and a well-timed bye week, the Tucson Sugar Skulls return to the Tucson Arena on Saturday, May 31, ready to reignite their playoff push against the San Antonio Gunslingers. Kickoff is set for 6:05 PM, and with the postseason race heating up, every snap matters from here on out.

Reset, Refocus, and Protect Home Turf

The Sugar Skulls are coming off a 68-57 road loss to the Bay Area Panthers, a game that saw eight lead changes, over 120 combined points, and a five-touchdown performance from quarterback Jorge Reyna. Despite the offensive fireworks, costly turnovers in the second half allowed Bay Area to slip away late. Now, with fresh legs and renewed focus, Tucson is looking to flip the script. A win at home against San Antonio would be a major step forward in the playoff race and a reminder that the Skulls are still a serious contender in the IFL's Western Conference.

Clash with the Gunslingers

San Antonio enters the match-up looking to snap a losing streak of their own, bringing a physical, grind-it-out style that contrasts with Tucson's high-tempo offensive attack. The Skulls' defense, anchored by Kendrick Gladney, who notched a critical sack last week, will need to set the tone early and force San Antonio into uncomfortable situations. Offensively, expect Reyna and standout playmakers like Davonte Sapp-Lynch and Jerome Buckner to keep the pressure on, especially with the home crowd behind them.

Fan Impact Matters

As the playoff race tightens, every possession and every crowd cheer count. With the Sugar Skulls hungry to get back in the win column, Saturday night's home crowd could be the factor that tips the scale.







