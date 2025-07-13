Sugar Skulls Fall Short In Heart-Pounding Battle Against Northern Arizona

July 13, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Tucson Sugar Skulls News Release







FLAGSTAFF, AZ - The Tucson Sugar Skulls went punch-for-punch with the Northern Arizona Wranglers Saturday night in a thrilling back-and-forth contest, but ultimately came up just short, falling 61-55 on the road. Despite the final score, the Sugar Skulls showed serious offensive firepower, nearly overcoming a two-score deficit with a furious second-half rally that kept fans invested until the very end.

Offense Heats Up

Quarterback Jorge Reyna and the Sugar Skulls offense wasted no time making their presence known, with Reyna accounting for six total touchdowns, three through the air and three on the ground. He connected early and often with standout receiver Drew Dixon, who put together one of his most electric performances of the season. Dixon hauled in three touchdowns receptions, including a jaw-dropping 56-yard bomb in the fourth quarter that reignited Tucson's hopes of a comeback.

Devonte Sapp-Lynch continued his dual-threat dominance, powering his way to both a rushing and receiving touchdown while keeping the defense honest with his physical running style. Spencer Tears and Tariq Bracy also contributed key receptions, helping Tucson move the chains in critical moments. In total, the Skulls' offense racked up over 50 points for the sixth time this season, a testament to their ability to light up the scoreboard when it counts.

Defense Battles, Momentum Swings

Defensively, Tucson fought to slow down the Wranglers' dynamic attack, with Ahmad Lyons, Brion Murray, and Tre Henry stepping up to make pivotal tackles and break up plays. The Skulls' defense came up with several key fourth-down stops and forced the Wranglers to work for their yards. However, a few big plays and untimely penalties kept Northern Arizona just out of reach whenever Tucson started to close the gap.

Still, the Skulls never let up. Even when the Wranglers stretched their lead in the second half, Tucson kept firing back. After trading touchdowns and another explosive Dixon score, the Skulls trailed by just six points with under 20 seconds to play. The Wranglers recovered a final onside kick to seal the win.

Grit, Heart, and Eyes Forward

It was a night defined by grit, resilience, and big plays. Though the win eluded them, the Sugar Skulls demonstrated the kind of offensive versatility and competitive spirit that will serve them well heading into the final stretch of the season.

Next Stop: Back Home in the Boneyard

The Sugar Skulls now return home to Tucson Arena for a pivotal matchup against the Bay Area Panthers on Saturday, July 19. Tucson will be looking to defend its home turf and deliver a statement performance in front of the Boneyard faithful..

The Sugar Skulls now return home to Tucson Arena for a pivotal matchup against the Bay Area Panthers on Saturday, July 19. Tucson will be looking to defend its home turf and deliver a statement performance in front of the Boneyard faithful.







