Pirates Lose in Overtime in Tulsa 35-28

July 13, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Massachusetts Pirates News Release







TULSA, OK - Pirates quarterback Kenji Bahar threw three touchdown passes and ran for another, but it was not enough as the Tulsa Oilers defeated Massachusetts 35-28 in double overtime at the BOK Center. The win moves Tulsa (8-6) into fourth place in the Eastern Conference of the Indoor Football League while the Pirates (7-7) fall to the fifth spot.

The Pirates scored on the game's first possession, after a kickoff return to the Oilers 19 19-yard line by Stephen McBride, quarterback Kenji Bahar put together a quick 6-play drive that concluded with Teo Redding going over the boards to pull in an eight-yard touchdown. Josh Gable added the extra point as the Pirates led with 10:12 left in the quarter.

Sam Castronova, in his first start at quarterback for Tulsa, saw his first possession end in an interception by DJ Daniel. For Daniel, it was his third interception of the season.

It took just four plays for the Pirates to score again. This time it was Bahar throwing a 17-yard TD pass to Thomas Owens to cap a 43-yard drive, making the score 14-nothing as the first quarter ended.

The Pirates stopped the Oilers for a second straight time, but the Pirates gave it right back as Cedarius Doss intercepted Bahar. Tulsa would turn the turnover into points as Castronova took just five plays to connect with Jerminic Smith from 12 yards out. Ross Moore added the point after, and the Oilers were on the board with 5:11 left in the half.

Massachusetts would answer as Owens would catch his second touchdown pass of the half. Bahar found Owens on a 13-yard post route as the Pirates led 21-1 with 52 seconds left in the half.

The Oilers were not finished as they marched down the field, going 33 yards in six plays.

Castronovna was shoved in from a yard out, and the half ended with the Pirates leading 21-14.

A scoreless third quarter began with the Oilers missing a 47-yard field goal, but then they stopped the Pirates on a fourth and one at their own six. With new life, Tulsa went on a ten-play drive that left them looking at a fourth and goal at the one-yard line to start the final quarter.

The Oilers lined up with Castronova under center, and the play began with the quarterback being pushed. When it appeared he would be stopped, he tossed the ball into the end zone for Smith, but it fell incomplete. The Oilers challenged that the Pirates had lined up and blitzed illegally. The call was upheld, and on the next play, Castronova was pushed over the goal line, and with the point after, the game was tied at 21-all with 14:00 remaining in the contest.

The Pirates' ensuing drive stalled at the Oilers' ten. Gable attempted a 25-yard field goal that was wide left, but he was roughed on the play. Three plays later, it was Bahar scoring on a two-yard touchdown run. The Pirates led 28-21 with 7:20 to play.

The Oilers would tie the game for a second time as Castronova threw a four-yard swing pass to Sheldon Augustine with 4:02 remaining in regulation.

The Pirates would take the ball for what seemed to be the game's final drive from their own 17 and advanced to the Oilers' 14. With two seconds remaining, Gable attempted a game-winning 29-yard field goal that sailed wide left, and the game headed to overtime.

Neither team scored in the first extra session. The Pirates were held out of the end zone as Bahar's pass was broken up by Dylan Pettway. The Oilers looked to win the game with a 27-yard field goal by Moore, but his kick was no good.

The second overtime saw Tulsa start from the ten-yard line due to a Pirates' unsportsmanlike penalty. On the first play, Castronova bobbled the snap. He picked it up and threw a ten-yard touchdown pass to Augustine. Moore's extra point gave the Oilers a 35-28 lead.

The Pirates' second possession in overtime saw Pooka Williams Jr. gain five yards on first down.

The second play was disastrous as a low snap rolled past Bahar, who would eventually fall on the ball back on his 15-yard line. An incomplete pass led to a fourth and 25 Hail Mary pass to the end zone that was swatted away, and the Oilers had won their first-ever overtime game at home, 35-28.

The Pirates and Oilers each have two games remaining as the playoff race continues. The Pirates will look to rebound next Friday night on the road in Green Bay vs. the Blizzard, with kickoff scheduled for 8:05 Eastern time at the Resch Center.







