Blizzard Take Win, 58-52, Over Steamwheelers

July 13, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Yes, a rivalry game with major playoff implications should be a back-and-forth slugfest. Yes, 110 total points should be scored. Yes, the outcome should be decided within the last minute. And yes, the Blizzard emerged victorious 58-52, improving to 9-5 and taking the season series from the Steamwheelers, two to one.

Andrew Mevis started the night off by converting a Deuce on the opening kickoff, giving Green Bay a 2-0 lead. From that moment on, the Blizzard would never relinquish the lead. On Quad City's first drive, Blizzard DB Cail Jackson, Jr. forced a fumble that DL Scean Mustin recovered. Shortly thereafter, Green Bay's lead was extended to 9-0 after an Andre Williams rushing touchdown and Andrew Mevis PAT.

The Steamwheelers got on the board on their second drive, settling for a 37-yard Kyle Kaplan Field Goal. Green Bay would extend their lead to 13 on their next drive, as Williams registered his second score of the night, hauling in a Max Meylor pass to put the Blizzard up 16-3 following the Mevis PAT.

The rest of the game would be a punch-for-punch affair that saw Quad City try to erase a 13-point deficit. On the first play of the second quarter, Quad City QB Daquan Neal called his own number and ran it in for six. A Kaplan PAT cut Green Bay's lead to 16-10. Meylor would follow suit with a touchdown run of his own on the next drive, extending the lead to 23-10 after Mevis' third successful PAT conversion.

Fellow UW-Whitewater alum Jarrod Ware, Jr., rushed for a Steamwheelers score on the next drive. Kaplan's PAT made the score 23-17. The Blizzard were bold on their next possession, and it paid off as Meylor found paydirt on a 4th and Goal situation. Mevis tacked on the Extra Point, and Green Bay led 30-17.

To perhaps steal a possession going into Halftime and possibly take the steam out of Quad City's wheel, the Blizzard attempted an onside kick on the ensuing kickoff, but QC DB Cameron Harrell made a heads-up scoop and wiggled his way in for a score. Kaplan's point-after made the score 30-24.

Harrell showed up big for Quad City again, intercepting a tipped ball in the End Zone as Green Bay was threatening to score right before the half. All Quad City could do was attempt a throw into the End Zone, but the Neal pass was well-defended and knocked down, allowing the Blizzard to keep their six-point lead at Halftime.

The Blizzard took possession in the second half and drove down the field, capping the drive off with a Meylor Tush Push from a yard out. Mevis' PAT would extend the Green Bay lead to 37-24. As Quad City looked to respond on their next drive, Neal panicked in the face of Blizzard defensive line pressure and threw a pass across the field that Momodou Mbye gladly intercepted. That takeaway did not result in any points, however, as the Steamwheelers' defense dug in, and Mevis' 52-yard Field Goal attempt missed the mark. Neal responded like a pro on Quad City's next drive by throwing a touchdown strike to Tamorrion Terry. Kaplan converted, and the Steamwheelers trailed 37-31.

The next five possessions would end as follows: Meylor-to-Lowell Patron, Jr. touchdown pass, Neal-to-Terry touchdown pass, Meylor-to-TJ Davis touchdown toss, Neal-to-Deion McShane touchdown, and Meylor-to-Jalyn Cagle connection. When the dust settled and PATs were kicked successfully, Green Bay held a 58-45 lead.

Quad City produced a drive in the last minute that saw Ware, Jr. score his second rushing touchdown and, with Kaplan's help, close the deficit to six (58-52) one last time. Kaplan would line up and attempt an onside kick with 27 seconds left, but the Green Bay Hands Team was prepared to recover the kick successfully. The Steamwheelers would use their last timeout, but the Blizzard were able to kneel it out and secure the road victory.

The Steamwheelers fall to 10-4 and look to regroup next week in Des Moines against the Barnstormers. Green Bay will host the 7-7 Massachusetts Pirates next Friday, July 18th, and celebrate "Christmas in July" while working to earn their tenth victory of the season. The Blizzard control their own playoff fate moving forward and can still earn the #1 seed in the IFL's Eastern Conference!

Written By: Ryan Napralla







