Sharks Fall Short to Gunslingers

July 13, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Jacksonville Sharks running back Larry McCammon carries against the San Antonio Gunslingers

JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Sharks suffered a setback in their return to the Shark Tank last night, in a disappointing 46-31 loss to the San Antonio Gunslingers. In a game filled with big plays and missed opportunities, the Sharks kept it close early but couldn't pull ahead of San Antonio.

The Sharks won the coin toss, one of the few positives to happen during the night, deferring possession to the San Antonio Gunslingers. They opened the game at their own 12 yard line where Jacksonville's defense held strong early, forcing a third down, but San Antonio broke through with a touchdown. The extra point was no good. The Sharks quickly answered with a 42 yard touchdown pass to Marcus Rogers, but the extra point was also missed, tying the game at 6-6.

In the second quarter, a touchdown pass by San Antonio was broken up by Tyrese Ross on third down, but the Gunslingers still managed to find the end zone with a touchdown pass on the next play. It would be the theme of the night, missed opportunities. The Sharks defense had many chances for big plays but like an express bus there were no stops. On the next drive the Sharks quickly responded with a touchdown pass to Jaedon Stoshak, his 15th of the season. The first quarter ended tied at 12-12.

The second quarter opened with a Sharks turnover followed by a San Antonio touchdown from Keyshawn Harper. Jacksonville fought back as quarterback Tyler Huff ran in a touchdown, tying the game 19-19 with five minutes remaining in the half. Dylan Barnas then nailed a deuce, putting the Sharks ahead for 21-19 for the 1st and only time. However, Harper slipped through the Sharks defense for another San Antonio touchdown. After another missed extra point, the Gunslingers added a rouge, when the Sharks couldn't get the kick return out of the end zone, receiving 1 point and pulling ahead 26-21. Another Jacksonville drive failed the Sharks were forced to attempt a field goal but missed to close out the half.

At halftime, the Gunslingers led 26-21. The Sharks came out with a chance to take the lead. But had to settle for a field goal. Closing the gap to 24-26. San Antonio responded with a touchdown and their first successful extra point of the game. The Sharks answered with a determined run by Larry McCammon, who fought through the defense determined to reach the end zone. He did after the touchdown, the extra point was good making the score to 31-40. Unfortunately for Jacksonville, a late pass by Huff was intercepted by San Antonio's DB Micheal Miller, allowing San Antonio a final touchdown, sealing the Gunslingers' victory with a final score of 31-46

Next week, the Sharks will hit the road to take on the Tulsa Oilers as they look to bounce back and secure a playoff spot. The team needs to have some good practices this week, get back on track and play Sharks football and bring home a win.

Tune in to the IFL Network, the new league streaming platform to catch the games live or head to Al's Pizza's Baymeadows location for the Sharks final Official Away Game Watch Party of the 2025 season.

