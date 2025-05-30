Pirates Win Season Series over Jacksonville

LOWELL, MA - Pirates running back Pooka Williams Jr. ran for 119 yards and scored two touchdowns as Massachusetts defeated the Jacksonville Sharks 43-29 at the Tsongas Center. The win halted a three-game losing streak for the Pirates, who are now 3-5. The win clinched the season series over Jacksonville, two games to one, and handed the Sharks (6-3) their third loss of the year. It also ended the Sharks' three-game winning streak.

The Pirates wasted no time in getting on the scoreboard. It took just three plays for Williams to score his eighth rushing touchdown of the year with a nine-yard run. The Sharks tied the game as quarterback Tyler Huff connected with wideout Marcus Rogers on a five-yard scoring play to finish a seven-play, 30-yard drive, and the game was on.

Massachusetts' only turnover of the game occurred on the next possession as Tyrese Ross stripped Williams. Javarius Davis recovered, and that led to the Sharks' only lead of the game. Dylan Barnas kicked a 39-yard field goal to put Jacksonville up 10-7 as the first quarter came to a close.

The Pirates owned the second quarter as they managed 22 points while shutting out the Sharks. After Pirates quarterback Kenji Bahar gave his team the lead with a two-yard touchdown run, linebacker Maquis Waters sacked Huff in the end zone for a safety, giving the Pirates a 16-10 advantage.

The ensuing possession saw Isaac Zico catch his first touchdown pass of the year on a four-yard strike from Bahar. Then, after turning Jacksonville over on downs, the Pirates were faced with a third and goal from the 20-yard line with just seven seconds left in the half. Bahar eluded Kivon Bennett and scrambled, launching a throw to the end zone as the horn sounded. His "Hail Mary" was answered as Zico made a running catch in front of the Pirates' bench for the touchdown to end the half with Massachusetts leading 29-10.

The Sharks dominated the third quarter as they pulled within six points. On the first drive of the second half, Huff led his team on a seven-play, 37-yard drive that saw him finish it off with a 13-yard touchdown run. Waters made his second big play of the game for the Pirates as he blocked the extra point. Then, after stopping the Pirates on downs, it was Huff again, this time scoring on a 12-yard run. The quarter ended with the Pirates driving with a 29-23 lead. The final quarter began with Bahar being shoved into the end zone from a yard out for his 15th rushing touchdown of the season. He then threw a two-point conversion pass to Williams for a 37-23 lead.

The Sharks would not back down and marched to the Pirates' 2-yard line. On fourth and goal, Huff completed a pass to Ka'ron Ashley, who made the catch at the one, but defensive plack DJ Daniel's tackle kept Ashley out of the end zone and the Pirates took over at the goal line. 49 yards and seven plays later, it was Williams scoring his second touchdown of the night, giving the Pirates a 43-23 lead.

Huff completed the scoring with a 35-yard pass to Rogers for his second touchdown of the game and the final score of 43-29.

The win was the first coaching victory for Tom Menas as Head Coach of the Pirates.

Williams was the game's leading rusher with 119 yards on 28 carries with two touchdowns. Bahar ran five times for 25 yards and two scores. He was also 12 of 16 for 85 yards with two TD passes to Zico. The wideout had seven catches for 58 yards with two scores to lead all receivers. Defensive back Tye Smith led Massachusetts with seven tackles.

Huff finished the game for the Sharks, completing 11 of 14 passes for 90 yards and two touchdowns. He was also Jacksonville's leading rusher with 14 carries for 48 yards with a pair of touchdowns. Rogers was his top target with three receptions for 46 yards and two scores. Isaiah Reed led the defense with eight and a half tackles.

