Rattlers Head to Vegas for Rematch with Knight Hawks

May 30, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Arizona Rattlers News Release







Glendale, AZ - The Arizona Rattlers are set to face the Vegas Knight Hawks this Saturday, May 31, at 6:05 PM PT at Lee's Family Forum in Henderson, NV. This marks the second meeting between the two teams this season, with Arizona narrowly winning the first encounter 50-47 on May 17.

Season So Far

The Rattlers enter the game with a 7-1 record, riding a wave of momentum after a thrilling 54-47 comeback victory over the Northern Arizona Wranglers. Quarterback Dalton Sneed has been instrumental in Arizona's success, showcasing both his passing and rushing abilities.

Vegas, on the other hand, has faced challenges recently, including a close 42-39 loss to the San Diego Strike Force. The Knight Hawks, now 4-4, will be eager to rebound and protect their home turf.

Key Matchup

The game will feature a showdown between two dynamic quarterbacks: Arizona's Dalton Sneed and Vegas's Ja'Rome Johnson. In their previous meeting, both quarterbacks delivered impressive performances, with Sneed accounting for multiple touchdowns and Johnson showcasing his dual-threat capabilities.

The Rattlers have won 5 of the 8 games they have played since facing the Knight Hawks, claiming their first-ever matchup win with a decisive score of 67-20. The Rattlers are currently on a 2-game winning streak against Vegas, winning both games in the final seconds and the final play. They have been averaging 51.88 points against Vegas.

A win for Arizona would solidify their position atop the Western Conference standings and complete a season sweep over Vegas. For the Knight Hawks, a victory is crucial to stay in playoff contention and to avenge their earlier loss to the Rattlers.







Indoor Football League Stories from May 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.