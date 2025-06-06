On the Road Again: Rattlers Set to Face Sharks in Florida

June 6, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Arizona Rattlers News Release







Glendale, AZ - The Arizona Rattlers are back on the road this weekend, heading to the East Coast for a high-stakes showdown with the Jacksonville Sharks. Kickoff is set for Saturday, June 7 at 4:05 PM MST in Jacksonville, FL.

While this will be the first meeting between the two teams in 2025, they're far from strangers. Arizona defeated Jacksonville 62-41 in their last matchup on June 1, 2024, and currently holds a 2-0 record over the Sharks, one win at home and one on the road.

Eyes on a Bounce-Back Win

Arizona enters the game looking to bounce back after a 52-37 loss to the Vegas Knight Hawks in Week 12. Despite the outcome, the Rattlers showcased plenty of offensive firepower and remain one of the IFL's most dangerous squads. Arizona is averaging 49.78 points per game, with a season total of 448 points, outpacing opponents by more than a touchdown per game.

Sneed, Brown & Huston Leading the Charge

Quarterback Dalton Sneed continues to steer the offense with confidence and command. Through 10 games, he's thrown for 1,566 yards and 29 touchdowns while completing 58% of his passes. On the ground, he's added 218 rushing yards and 13 more touchdowns, making him one of the league's most dual-threat quarterbacks.

Ron Brown Jr. remains a workhorse in the backfield, racking up 256 rushing yards on 53 carries (4.8 YPC) and 10 rushing touchdowns. Meanwhile, wide receiver Isaiah Huston has been nearly unstoppable, tallying 571 yards and 10 touchdowns on 43 receptions, good for an average of 13.3 yards per catch.

Veteran playmaker Jamal Miles continues to be a difference-maker in both the receiving and return game, while Corey Reed Jr. and Trey Dixon add depth and versatility to a potent aerial attack.

The Return of a Key Rattler: Lamar Mady

Anchoring the offensive line is the return of veteran Lamar Mady, who re-joins the Rattlers for his ninth season. A dominant presence in the trenches, Mady has earned four First-Team All-IFL selections (2017-2019, 2024) and three Second-Team nods (2021-2023). In 2024, he was instrumental in helping Arizona become the fourth-highest-scoring offense in the league.

Defense Dialed In

Arizona's defense continues to play with grit and urgency. Safety Davontae Merriweather leads the team with 45 total tackles, setting the tone on the back end. Cornerback Ethan Caselberry has emerged as a lockdown defender, notching 3 interceptions, 9 pass breakups, and 67 return yards.

On the defensive line, Isaiah Coe has brought consistent pressure, helping Arizona rack up 2 sacks and 8 tackles, 5 assists, and 5.5 tackles for loss yards this season. The Rattlers have also forced 7 interceptions, regularly flipping the field and creating scoring opportunities.







Indoor Football League Stories from June 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.