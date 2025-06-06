Crunch Time: Playoff Push Intensifies in Week 12

June 6, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL) News Release







As the IFL regular season turns toward its third, Week 12 is loaded with postseason implications, bounce-back opportunities, and matchups that could define conference standings. With eight weeks left, every snap matters-and several teams are either clinging to playoff hopes or fighting to secure home-field advantage. Here's what's ahead:

Barnstormers Look to Upset Red-Hot Blizzard

Friday, June 6 - 7:05 PM CT | Resch Center

Green Bay (6-3) has been one of the league's most explosive offenses, averaging a league-best 51.3 points per game behind quarterback Maxwell Meylor, who is second in the IFL with 1,588 total yards and 42 combined touchdowns. They also boast the No. 2 total offense (235.2 YPG).

Iowa (1-7), despite its struggles, features the top-five passer in James Cahoon, who has thrown for 975 yards and 22 touchdowns. However, the Barnstormers allow a league-high 55 points per game and 269.3 yards per game defensively-both worst in the league. Green Bay will aim to continue its playoff march, while Iowa plays spoiler.

Rattlers and Sharks Set for Cross-Conference Showdown

Saturday, June 7 - 6:05 PM CT | VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Arizona (7-2) enters as one of the league's most balanced teams, ranking second in scoring (49.8 PPG) and fifth in defensive scoring allowed (42.6 PPG). QB Dalton Sneed continues to pace the league in passing yards (1,566) along with 42 total touchdowns, while Ron Brown Jr. has 256 rushing yards and 10 TDs.

Even with changes under center, Jacksonville (6-3) has averaged 41.4 points per game-seventh-best in the league-and allowing just 33.6 PPG defensively (third-best). Jacksonville remains firmly in the playoff picture and has been strong at home. This matchup features two postseason-caliber teams from the top tier of each conference.

Pirates Aim to Stay in Playoff Hunt Against Struggling Freight

Saturday, June 7 - 6:05 PM CT | Fishers Event Center

Fishers Freight (2-7) are near the bottom in the standings but far from easy pickings. They average nearly 40 points per game and boast the league's top rushing attack with 124.3 YPG. Their defense, however, allows 49.8 PPG-second-most in the IFL.

Massachusetts (3-5) still lurks close to playoff position thanks to an improving offense led by QB Kenji Bahar (1,024 yards, 12 TDs). The Pirates average 35.0 PPG and allow 40.0 PPG. A win here would boost their playoff heartbeat, while the Freight aim to spring the upset at home.

Steamwheelers Aim to Stay Hot in San Antonio

Saturday, June 7 - 6:05 PM CT | Freeman Coliseum

Quad City (7-2) is tied for the top record in the East and has averaged 43.0 points per game on offense while allowing just 37.9. QB Daquan Neal has accounted for 803 passing yards and 24 touchdowns, leading one of the most efficient red zone attacks in the league.

San Antonio (3-6) has seen an uptick in offense output in recent weeks. They put up 48 points last week behind a Player of the Week performance from QB Joaquin Collazo. The Gunslinger defense sits in the top half of the league, giving up 38.6 per game. San Antonio is trending up-Just in time to host a Quad City team charging toward a top seed in the East.

Vegas Visits Wranglers in Must-Win Spot

Saturday, June 7 - 8:05 PM CT | Findlay Toyota Center

Vegas (5-4) is coming off a big win over Arizona and is averaging 40.8 points per game on the year. Their defense allows 36.4 (4ith in the league), giving them a strong scoring margin entering Week 12. With playoff positioning at stake in the West, the Knight Hawks need to take advantage of the opportunity in front of them.

Northern Arizona (1-8) continues to struggle to find wins, averaging just 30.9 points per game. They aren't short on talent with playmakers like QB Ramone Atkins, WR Deshon Stoudemire and DB Malik Sonnier (3 INT). Coming off a bye and most recently giving Arizona everything they could handle, they're capable of pulling off a home upset if Vegas isn't sharp.

Oilers-Panthers Clash in Clash of Styles

Saturday, June 7 - 8:05 PM CT | SAP Center

Bay Area (6-2) is riding one of the league's best defenses (32.0 PPG allowed) and a steady offense scoring 43.3 PPG. QB Josh Jones is top-three in the league with 1,114 yards and 31 total TDs, while DB Tyler Watson ranks second in the league with 5 interceptions.

Tulsa (6-3) is a run-heavy team averaging 44.0 PPG and 210.9 yards per game. Their defense gives up 40.9 PPG, but MVP candidate TJ Edwards has led numerous fourth-quarter comebacks this year. This is a potential playoff preview-and a test of which side can impose their identity.

Strike Force, Sugar Skulls Battle in the Desert

Saturday, June 7 - 8:05 PM CT | Tucson Arena

Tucson (3-5) is trying to stop a two-game skid. They average 36.1 PPG and give up 41.3 on the other side of the ball. QB Jorge Reyna leads the offense with 581 passing yards and 17 total TDs.

San Diego (5-4) has one of the league's stingiest defenses, allowing just 33.3 PPG. On offense, Rudy Johnson has stepped in at QB compiling 128 yards and 3 TDs in last weeks win over NAZ. If he keeps it up, this could give the Strike Force a balanced attack as they eye a playoff spot.

Final Word

Week 12 features elite quarterback play, explosive matchups, and playoff-level intensity across both conferences. Watch every game live or on-demand at www.IFLNetwork.com - because every game matters.







Indoor Football League Stories from June 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.