Barnstormers Fall to Blizzard

June 6, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Iowa Barnstormers News Release







The Iowa Barnstormers were bested by Green Bay 52-32 in Friday night's game at the Resch Center in Wisconsin.

Iowa got out to a 19-3 lead thanks to a pair of touchdowns from wide receiver Quian Williams and another score from Raheem Harvey.

However, Green Bay took the upper hand in the second quarter and entered the halftime break with a 31-25 lead.

The Barnstormers offense was limited in the second half, but Caleb Streat did what he could to make up for it, taking an interception back for six points early in the third quarter.

Iowa will return to the field on Saturday, June 14 to take on Massachusetts at Wells Fargo Arena (7:05 p.m.).







