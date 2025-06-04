Game Preview: Barnstormers at Blizzard

June 4, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Iowa Barnstormers News Release







The Iowa Barnstormers (1-7) return to the field Friday to take on the Green Bay Blizzard (6-3) in the pair of teams' final meeting of the 2025 season (7:05 p.m. IFL Network).

Iowa will be looking to avenge a pair of losses to the Blizzard, as the two teams faced prior this season in the season opener along with two games ago.

Saturday saw the Barnstormers narrowly defeated by the Tulsa Oilers in a 56-51 loss that came down to the final play of the game.

Barnstormers wideout Quian Williams again added to his totals on the season, recording a rushing score and two more receiving touchdowns.

Williams continues to lead the IFL in receiving yards (613), touchdowns (12), and receptions per game (6.1).

Quarterback James Cahoon added 247 yards with six touchdowns through the air - three of them going to Keshaun Taylor and the other to Jalen Bracey.

On the defensive side, Patrick Godbolt continues to be a disruptor in the backfield, earning another 2.5 tackles for loss to bring his season total up to 7.5

Iowa will also see a familiar face back on the field this weekend, as quarterback Grant Rohach was signed this week and suit up for the team for the first time since the 2018 United Bowl championship season.

