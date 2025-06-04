Coach Roberson - Coaches Show Recap - July 3

Indoor Football League (IFL)

Green Bay Blizzard News Release







The Green Bay Blizzard had their third Coach Roberson - Coaches Show last night at the Green Bay Distillery. The show is presented by The Fan WDUZ, Green Bay Distillery, and Wonder Sign. We are giving you just a taste of the insight that Head Coach / GM Corey Roberson and a few of our players had last night! Remember, if you want the whole story, you have to come to the Green Bay Distillery during the Coaches Show or listen live on The Fan WDUZ. July 15 is the last remaining Coach Robeson Show for this season!

The show opened with some congratulations! The Green Bay Blizzard are on a three-game winning streak and have a few home games ahead in the coming weeks. Coach Roberson and Rookie from The Fan WDUZ recapped the previous games. In the last game, the Blizzard Coach saw things turn in their favor after the halftime meeting.

Next, the two went over different rules in the IFL and how they impact the game, including how fans can impact the game positively and negatively. If a fan touches the ball or a player during play, the home team is penalized! It was then that two guests arrived. TJ Davis and Jalyn Cagle took the stage after the break.

The Green Bay Blizzard players gave some insight into their offense and how they find balance in passing and rushing games. They praised the offense and noted how everything has been clicking, and players are getting on the same page without becoming selfish.

Then, Rookie switched gears. Davis and Cagle had the opportunity to talk about their backgrounds. From playing quarterback at the University of Nebraska Kearney, to playing wide receiver during Pro Day, and even having a Pro Day canceled due to COVID! Each has a unique story to share about how they came to the Blizzard, but they agree that they are working hard to advance to the next level.

Coach Roberson was welcomed back to the show to talk about the seven games remaining. How do you manage the toll that football takes? How do you manage the roster? And do you keep an eye on the standings in the IFL? Rookie asked some difficult questions, but the Blizzard Head Coach had the answers. The balancing act is difficult, but it is important to focus on the challenge immediately ahead.

That challenge is the Iowa Barnstormers. Rookie noted that it is the third matchup with this team, the last battle coming in Iowa only a few weeks ago. Iowa's Head Coach Dave Mogensen is sure to have some surprises up his sleeve, but the message from Coach Roberson is simple, "Do your job." If the team can do that, they will defend home turf in front of an impactful crowd of Blizzard fans.

Remember you can come to the Green Bay Distillery on July 15 or listen live on the fan on July 15 to catch the next Coach Roberson - Coaches Show! This week, we were giving away front-row tickets; who knows what we may give away next? Go Blizz!







Indoor Football League Stories from June 4, 2025

