Game Preview: Iowa Barnstormers at Green Bay Blizzard: June 6

June 5, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Green Bay Blizzard News Release







The Green Bay Blizzard (6-3) host one of their biggest rivals, the Iowa Barnstormers (1-7), on Friday, June 6th. Kickoff at the Resch Center is scheduled for 7:05 PM CST. This marks the third time these two have matched up this year, with the Blizzard leading the series (2-0).

The Blizzard has been on fire for the past few weeks. Last week against the Fishers Freight, the game was heavily contested at halftime, as the Blizzard only led by one point. However, Green Bay dominated the second half, with the final score reaching 55-39. With the victory, they find themselves on a three-game winning streak and are looking to turn that into four this week.

The Barnstormers come into this game after a loss to the Tulsa Oilers. It was a tough loss for them as they led the Oilers most of the game but gave up twenty-nine points in the fourth quarter, resulting in a 56-51 loss. The loss puts them on a four-game losing streak. They will be playing hard this week to end that streak.

Despite their record, the Barnstormers have some playmakers on their team. One of them is WR/KR Quian Williams. Williams is as dangerous in the receiving game as he is in the return game. Williams has been an IFL Special Teams Player of the Week twice this year. One came after their previous game against the Blizzard. He is also currently tied for most receiving touchdowns (12) in the IFL this season. Another dangerous offensive player is former 2nd Team All-IFL WR Keshaun Taylor. He was relatively quiet the last time these teams met; however, he has been producing in the receiving game this year with ten touchdowns. Flipping over to the defensive side of the ball, DB Caleb Streat has been a ball hawk this season. He currently has the third most interceptions in the IFL (four), two of those in his Week 6 IFL Defensive Player of the Week performance against the Fishers Freight. He is a player to look out for on this Iowa defense.

If the Barnstormers want to end their losing streak, there are some players they will need to stop. One is the veteran QB Max Meylor. Meylor currently ranks third in the IFL in rushing touchdowns (13) and in passing touchdowns (29). He is also second in the IFL in total yards. His rushing ability is just as dangerous as his passing game. The last time he faced the Barnstormers, he had nine total touchdowns, which helped earn him IFL Offensive Player of the Week in arguably his best game of the year. Another player to watch is the pocket knife athlete TJ Davis. He has played QB, WR, and KR this year, but his game has shone brightest as a receiver. He dominated against the Barnstormers the last time the two matched up with five total touchdowns. Shifting to the defensive side of the ball, LB Andre White has been flying all over the field. White racked up a total of nine tackles, along with two tackles for loss last week against Fishers. The last time he faced Iowa, he recorded five and a half total tackles, an interception, and a fumble recovery for a touchdown in his IFL Defensive Player of the Week performance.

Blizzard fans, this week is Dairy Night! Brought to you by Milk Source, Robinson Metal Fabrication, MOO'V Real Milk, and Razor 94.7/104.7. Dairy Night will have a pregame show cow and a MOO'V Real Milk giveaway for the first 1,000 fans. The team will also debut their dairy-themed football and jerseys.







