Week 12 Preview: Sharks vs Rattlers

June 5, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

JACKSONVILLE, FL - This Saturday, June 7, your Jacksonville Sharks will host the defending IFL champion, Arizona Rattlers. It's their first match-up of the season in the Shark Tank. Quarterback Tyler Huff will make his highly anticipated first home start in front of Shark Nation.

The #1 Rattlers enter the game at 7-2 and the top of the Western Conference. Rattler Quarterback Dalton Sneed leads the league in total passing yards and ranks second in touchdown passes.

The Sharks, currently 6-3, are tied for 2nd place in the Eastern Conference. Jacksonville's defense will be put to the test, but it has consistently stepped up against high-powered offenses. The Sharks rank third in passing yards allowed and lead the league in interceptions. Defensive back Malik Jones and defensive lineman Kivon Bennett will be key players to watch. Jones leads the league in interceptions (6), while Bennett leads the league in sacks (4). The Sharks are excited to have LB Hayden Hatcher back on the field this week after an injury. They missed him badly against the run last week as he is a major piece of the Sharks defense.

Saturday's game features will have a Halloween theme with fun for fans of all ages. Come dressed in your best or scariest costume for a chance to win a prize. Enjoy movie clips and appearances by characters from Jacksonville's 13th Floor Haunted House. Plus, the first 2000 fans through the gates will receive a free 15th season hat, courtesy of FatKat Tattoo and Piercings.

It's Education Appreciation Night. Anyone working in education, including teachers, counselors, bus drivers, custodians, and cafeteria staff, can take advantage of a special buy-one-get-one-free ticket offer.

The evening will also include the Attack dance and a performance with the kids from the Jr. Attack Dance Camp.

