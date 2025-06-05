Pirates Sign Two Before Facing Fishers

June 5, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Massachusetts Pirates News Release







LOWELL, MA - The Massachusetts Pirates have signed defensive back Smoke Monday and offensive lineman Caleb Chandler ahead of their road game on Saturday night vs. the Fishers Freight.

Monday, who was a two-time All-SEC Second-Team selection at Auburn, has NFL and CFL experience. The 6'3", 199 lb. defensive back was most recently in camp with the Montreal Alouettes of the Canadian Football League in 2024. Coming out of college, the Atlanta, GA native joined the New Orleans Saints of the National Football League as an undrafted free agent in 2022, His training camp was cut short due to an ACL injury. The Saints kept him on injured reserve the entire season and brought him back to training camp in 2023 before giving him his release.

Monday had an impressive career for the Tigers as over the course of five years, he appeared in 50 games, making 25 starts. His finest season was in 2021 when he recorded a season high of 73 tackles, had four tackles for a loss, and broke up five passes. That year, he was named to the Coaches All-SEC Second-Team.

In 2020, he earned league Second-Team Honors from the Associated Press. That year, he posted a career best 12 tackles, including a sack at Ole Miss and a 100-yard interception return for a TD against Tennessee.

Monday finished his War Eagle career with 172 tackles with 17 for a loss, had six sacks, forced one fumble, defended 13 passes while breaking up eight, and notched six interceptions, including three that were returned for touchdowns against Alabama, Tennessee, and Georgia State.

Chandler played six seasons at the University of Louisville from 2017 through 2022. The 6'4", 297 lb. left guard appeared in 57 games, making 52 starts. In 2021, Chandler, who hails from Jefferson, GA, became the first Cardinal offensive lineman to earn First-Team All-ACC honors since 2019. He was also named by Pro Football Focus as a First-Team All-American. That season, his line play helped the team average 212.9 yards on the ground. In 2020, Chandler and his teammates averaged 444.2 yards of total offense.

In his final 25 collegiate games, Chandler gave up only three quarterback hits and did not allow a sack.







Indoor Football League Stories from June 5, 2025

Pirates Sign Two Before Facing Fishers - Massachusetts Pirates

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.