Pirates Sign Four Before Facing Sharks

LOWELL, MA - The Massachusetts Pirates have signed four more players, leading up to their game with the Jacksonville Sharks on Thursday night, May 29, at the Tsongas Center at 7:05. This brings the total of new additions to six during the Pirates' bye week. Defensive back DJ Daniel and defensive lineman Michael Mason joined the team last week. Offensive lineman Dontae Lucas, Jacques Bristol, defensive back Teldrick Ross, and wide receiver Steve McBride have inked contracts.

Dontae Lucas was a former four-star recruit at Florida State University, where he was a Second-Team Freshman All-American. Lucas played from 2019 through 2021, appearing in 21 games for the Seminoles, making 14 starts. The 6'4", 320 lb. product of Overton, FL, then transferred to South Alabama in 2022. Lucas started in 22 of the 23 games he played for the Jaguars. There, he was part of an offensive line that produced back-to-back one thousand-yard rushing seasons for La'Damian Webb. In 2023, the O-line was third in the Sun Belt Conference in total offense. Lucas played one graduate season in 2024 for Southern Mississippi, where he started all 12 games. Throughout his collegiate career, he started in 48 of 56 games.

Jacques Bristol, who was invited to the Pittsburgh Steelers rookie minicamp as an undrafted free agent in 2023, was most recently with the Calgary Stampeders of the Canadian Football League last season. The 6'1", defensive lineman from Sarasota, FL, played collegiately at Central Michigan University from 2019 - 2023.

Bristol played in 57 games over five seasons with 42 starts, making 144 total tackles with 71 solo stops. He had 28 tackles for a loss for 117 yards with 13 sacks for 64 yards. Bristol also broke up six passes, forced two fumbles, and recovered three more. His senior season saw him earn Second Team All-MAC honors as he started 11 of 12 games and led the Chippewas with eight tackles for a loss and with 4 sacks.

Teldrick Ross is a 5'11", 194 lb. defensive back from Macon, GA. Ross played six seasons at Middle Tennessee State from 2018 through 2023. Last season, he was invited to the New England Patriots' rookie minicamp as an undrafted free agent. In 52 career games for the Blue Raiders, Ross started 36 times and had 202 tackles with six for a loss. He had three interceptions, including one for a touchdown, and defended 43 passes. Ross recovered three fumbles while forcing one. As a redshirt junior, Ross had a team-leading 20 pass breakups, which set a school record, and his 22 passes defended equaled the school record and ranked second nationally.

Wide receiver Steve McBride began his collegiate career at the University of Kansas, where he played from 2020 through 2022. The 6'1", 165 lb. wideout appeared in 24 games, making 21 receptions for 128 yards. He also rushed twice for seven yards. In 2023, the Napoleonville, LA native transferred to the University of Hawaii, where he enjoyed his best season with the Rainbow Warriors. In 13 games, he had 63 receptions for 1,024 yards with nine touchdowns. McBride averaged 16.3 yards per catch and 78.8 yards per game.







