Blizzard Sign Defensive Back Naeem Alexander

May 26, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Green Bay Blizzard News Release







The Green Bay Blizzard have signed DB Naeem Alexander for the 2025 season.

Naeem Alexander (5-9, 170) is an IFL rookie joining the Green Bay Blizzard. The defensive back is from Hagerstown, Maryland. He has a well-balanced skillset, which could make him a wildcard in the Blizzard defense.

From 2022 to 2024, Alexander played college football for Shepherd University. The team had a winning record each year, including 2022 when the Shepherd Rams were Super Region One champion PSAC East champion after a 13-2 season. Through the three seasons Alexander played, he appeared in 34 games and recorded 79 tackles, four and a half tackles for loss, one sack, three interceptions (one returned for a touchdown), and 12 pass deflections. Alexander also contributed to special teams.

The Ram became known for his physical play and determination no matter where he lined up. In the IFL, many players are asked to play multiple roles, so Alexander's willingness to take on any challenge could catch opposing teams off guard. With the Blizzard coming off of a bye week, Alexander and the team will be refreshed and ready for game day.

On May 30, the Fishers Freight will visit the Resch Center for its first-ever match with the Green Bay Blizzard. The night will be 90's Night Remixed - Dia-BEAT-es Awareness Night, packed with 90's music, local drumlines, diabetes information, and fun for the whole family. Additionally, it may be Alexander's first action on the Blizzard!

Be sure to follow the Green Bay Blizzard Facebook, Instagram, and X for more news on signings and more! Or bookmark greenbayblizzard.com and check back regularly.







Indoor Football League Stories from May 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.