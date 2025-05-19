Military Appreciation Night National Anthem Performer: Franki Moscato

May 19, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

The Green Bay Blizzard are hosting Military Appreciation night on June 13 at the Resch Center. At the game, all military personnel past and present will be honored.

Moscato has a long history that can be tied to military appreciation! According to Moscato's bio on her website, her "career dates back to grade school when she first polished her artistry and shook her school district with heartrending pieces that honored war veterans and their families." This is part of why she is a perfect artist to perform at the Blizzard game!

Many fans may remember Franki Moscato from her appearance on American Idol! In 2019, she earned the "Gold TIcket" and went to Hollywood with celebrity judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, and Luke Bryan. Following her time on American Idol, Moscato continued her musical career.

Since then, she has starred in three music videos. These videos have been given awards such as "Best Music Video" in the London and Hollywood Independent Film Awards and a "Silver Remi" in the Steven Spielberg Film Awards. Moscato has performed with Riley Green, CAIN, Charlie Berens, and Danny Gokey, to name a few. The Wisconsin artist has also performed the National Anthem twice for the White House, five times for the Green Bay Packers, six times for the Milwaukee Bucks, and twice for the Miss Wisconsin Pageant.

Aside from working diligently in music, Moscato has become an "advocate for those struggling with mental health, Moscato has used her platform to raise awareness for adolescent suicide prevention," according to her website. In her efforts, she began the Franki Moscato Foundation, which is headquartered in Oshkosh, Wisconsin and supports Wisconsin youth who are battling mental health challenges. The group proudly spread their "Be Kind" message wherever they go.

Check for more information directly on Franki Moscato's website, and hear her perform before the Green Bay Blizzard game on June 13! Tickets are available here.







