Game Preview: Green Bay Blizzard at Iowa Barnstormers: May 17

May 16, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

The Green Bay Blizzard (4-3) travel down to Des Moines, Iowa, to battle the Iowa Barnstormers (1-5) this Saturday, May 17th. Kickoff at the Wells Fargo Arena is slated for 7:05 PM CST.

The Blizzard stride into the matchup off a big home win over the Quad City Steamwheelers. After a back-and-forth start to the game, Green Bay took control, holding Quad City to 25 points and coming away with the 47-25 win.

The Barnstormers come into this week's tilt off a loss to the Tulsa Oilers. Iowa trailed most of the game and by as many as 30. The Barnstormers rallied late, but the deficit was too much to overcome as Iowa fell 62-57.

This week's matchup is the second time these two teams will meet this season. In the Week 2 duel, the Blizzard hosted the Barnstormers and protected their home turf, beating Iowa 52-47. These two are familiar foes, having met ten times in the past three years, including this season. Green Bay has not lost to Iowa since May 27th, 2022, in the midst of back-to-back matchups.

If the Barnstormers want to right the ship and get their first win over the Blizzard in almost three years, they first need to stop QB Max Meylor. Meylor has 29 total touchdowns on the season, while only throwing four interceptions. His scoring ability and pinpoint accuracy has proven to be an issue for opposing teams. Also, QB/WR TJ Davis has been a menace to opposing defenses. Davis scored twice against Quad City (one receiving, one rushing), and defenses need to locate him at all times. The Green Bay defense stepped up in a big way a week ago, holding the undefeated Steamwheelers to 25 points. They had multiple tackles for loss and two interceptions, one from DB Gurvan Hall Jr. and one from DB Isaiah Jacobs, who was the Rock Solid De-Fence-Ive Player of the Game. Figuring out a way to carve up the Blizzard defense will be a top priority if Iowa wants to add a "W" to the score column on Saturday night.

If Green Bay wants to start a winning streak, they will first need to corral WR/KR Quian Williams. Williams has 11 touchdowns on the season, including two kick return touchdowns. A week ago, Williams had 160 return yards on nine returns, including a kick return touchdown, which earned him Week 8 IFL Special Teams Player of the Week honors. Keeping Williams away from the ball would be a great plan to keep the Barnstormers at bay. Defensively, the Blizzard need to make DB Caleb Streat an irrelevant player. Streat has been a force on defense with 25 tackles, three interceptions (one of which was a pick six), and a fumble recovery. In Week 6, Streat had five and a half tackles and two interceptions, including his pick six, which earned him Week 6 IFL Defensive Player of the Week honors.

With the Blizzard on the road, join us at D2 Sports Pub Stadium District (788 Armed Forces Dr, Green Bay, WI, United States) in the Lombardi Room to watch the game. There will be $2 off street corn nachos, as well as $4 Busch Light bottles! So come on down and enjoy a good time with some good football! Or, watch online on the IFL Network.

