Tulsa Beats Top-Seeded Quad City

May 16, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Tulsa, Okla. - Tulsa Oilers Football, a proud member of the IFL and powered by Community Care, handed the Quad City Steamwheelers their first home loss of the season and captured a win over the number one seed in the East.

After giving up the opening touchdown, Tulsa responded to make the game 7-6 Quad City after a 12-yard scramble into the endzone by *TJ Edwards II*. Edwards would then connect with *"JuJu" Augustine* via a passing touchdown to make it 14-13 Steamwheelers to end the first quarter. Augustine picked up his team-leading eighth receiving score of the season.

The second quarter featured a one-yard rush past the goal-line by Edwards II to help the Oilers bring the score to 21-19, Quad City. A missed two-point conversion left the score at 21-19 at the end of the half.

Tulsa could not score on their opening drive to start the third, however, a forced fumble recovered by *Kaytron Allen* gave the Oilers the ball back. *Jerminic Smith* found his first touchdown as an Oiler on a 7-yard turnaround route along the goal line to make it 26-21, Tulsa. Quad City responded but Rio Ramirez hit his first field goal of the night to give the Oilers a 29-28 advantage to end the third frame.

Tulsa stopped Quad City from the one-yard line twice to force a turnover on downs, and would push a 49-yard touchdown drive to its completion via a *Cole Blackman* touchdown catch to give the Oilers a 36-28 lead. The final minute saw Quad City get in the endzone, but an open-field tackle by *Taylor Hawkins* on the two-point conversion stopped the Steamwheelers in their tracks to keep the game 36-34 Oilers. A deuce attempt by Kyle Kaplan went wide left, and Tulsa captured a 36-24 win on the road in Moline, Illinois, over the number one seed in the Eastern Conference.

Tulsa travels to face the Iowa Barnstormers in Des Moines, Iowa, on Friday, May 23, kickoff is set for 7:05 p.m. CT.

