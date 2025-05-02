Game Preview: Tulsa Oilers vs. Green Bay Blizzard

May 2, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Tulsa Oilers News Release







Tulsa, Okla. - Tulsa Oilers Football, a proud member of the IFL and powered by Community Care, looks to build off of their last home win in their final meeting against Green Bay this season.

LAST TIME OUT... Tulsa hosted the San Antonio Gunslingers for their first home game of the year on April 19th. San Antonio would start the scoring via a read-option run by Malik Henry to make it 7-0 Gunslingers with 12:20 left in the first. The Oilers bounced back on a two-play drive, finished off by Max Novak and his first touchdown catch of the season to even the game at 7-7 with 10:40 left in the opening quarter. Tulsa would add another touchdown after giving up a field goal, this time it was "JuJu" Augustine in the back left corner of the endzone for a catch and score to make it 14-10 Oilers with 3:19 to go in the first quarter. A fourth down stop in the second quarter gave Tulsa the ball back and led to a rushing touchdown by TJ Edwards II with 6:23 left in the half to extend the Oilers' lead to 21-10. "Sauce" Rogers finished the first half scoring with a catch and run near the red zone to make it 28-10 Oilers, going into the second half. Rio Ramirez punched a field goal through to open the third quarter, giving Tulsa a 31-10 advantage. The Gunslingers responded with a touchdown of their own before Tulsa would end the third quarter with a touchdown catch by Augustine again and an interception by Kaytron Allen in the endzone to conclude the third frame at a score of 38-17, Oilers. The fourth quarter saw a trading of scores, one being another rushing score by Edwards II to conclude the game at 45-31 Tulsa, solidifying a win in their home opener.

FOCUS AHEAD... Momentum and vengeance are on the minds of these Oilers as they step into the spotlight of another home game this weekend. Tulsa has now evened their record at 2-2 but are in need of proving they can beat someone other than San Antonio, the opponent they have beaten twice. In the road loss to Green Bay a short time ago, Tulsa proved that their offense could come to life and it has been steady ever since. Defensively, a home win against the Gunslingers, 45-31, showed a bounce-back response on that side of the ball, including an interception and forcing a change at QB from San Antonio. The Oilers received an addition via the return of Josh Crockett last week, as a small sample size of two catches for 14 yards proved to help in the victory one game ago. TJ Edwards II now has two Offensive Player of the Week awards this year and Green Bay QB, Max Meylor, is coming off of earning that award in Week Six. The league is about to see, yet again, a showcase of some of the top QB talent the IFL has to offer in this Week Seven matchup.

HOW TO "STAY HOT" AGAINST THE BLIZZARD... Tulsa and Green Bay will most likely have a difficult time dominating the game defensively. We have already seen a shootout between these teams via the 74-68 OT loss against Green Bay. The first team to blink is liable to regret it. The Blizzard were unable to stop the Oilers' rushing attack in the first meeting between these two teams. The Oilers carried the ball for 162 yards on the ground, including three rushing scores. Opening up the run game could prove necessary in a game of inches and certainly seconds against Green Bay. The odds are even, as most experts have this as a "pick 'em" game that has the potential of determining a playoff spot for either franchise. The Oilers seek back-to-back home wins in 2025. The energy will be high, as Tulsa knows this is their last chance at Green Bay until a potential playoff matchup after the end of the regular season, which concludes on July 26. It is time to "Defend The Rig" in Tulsa.

Tulsa is at home on May 3, against the Green Bay Blizzard, kickoff is set for 7:05pm CT at the BOK Center.

