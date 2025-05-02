Desert Showdown: Rattlers Look to Keep Perfect Season Alive in Tucson

May 2, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Arizona Rattlers News Release







Glendale, AZ - The undefeated Arizona Rattlers head south this Saturday for a key road matchup against the Tucson Sugar Skulls. Kickoff is set for 6:05 p.m. at Tucson Arena as Arizona looks to improve to 5-0 and continue its dominant run through the 2025 season.

Rivalry Runs Deep

This matchup marks the second clash between Arizona and Tucson this season. The Rattlers took the first round convincingly with a 56-28 win at home on March 30, showcasing their dominance on both sides of the ball. Historically, Arizona holds a commanding 11-2 record over Tucson, including a 4-1 edge on the road. When these teams collide, the scoreboard tends to light up, especially in favor of the Rattlers, who average nearly 53 points per game against their southern rivals.

Offense in Full Gear

Arizona's offense has been rolling through the first month of the season, averaging 47.25 points per contest and surpassing the 50-point mark twice. Last weekend, the Rattlers overwhelmed the Northern Arizona Wranglers with a 49-20 win fueled by quarterback Dalton Sneed's continued dual-threat excellence. Sneed accounted for three total touchdowns, two through the air and one on the ground, setting the tone early and keeping the Wranglers on their heels.

The second half brought an added spark as veteran quarterback Drew Powell made his season debut, capping off the night with a touchdown pass to Shannon Brooks. Brooks, Arizona's dynamic playmaker out of the backfield, contributed in all phases with 22 rushing yards, 54 receiving yards, and two total touchdowns. Wideouts Corey Reed Jr. and Yo'Heinz Tyler combined for over 120 receiving yards, and Isaiah Huston added a short rushing score, rounding out a balanced attack.

What's on the Line

A win Saturday would keep the Rattlers at the top of the standings and extend their undefeated start. For the Sugar Skulls, it's a chance to turn the tide, protect their home turf, and halt Arizona's momentum.

