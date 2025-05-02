Vegas Knight Hawks Select Community Members to be Honored During Hometown Heroes Knight
May 2, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)
Vegas Knight Hawks News Release
HENDERSON - The Vegas Knight Hawks announced today the list of outstanding community members who will be honored during Hometown Heroes Knight on Saturday, May 10. Each individual selected was nominated by someone who has witnessed firsthand the impact they've made in the community. The 10 honorees are listed below, along with the category they were nominated in.
Aaron Sheets - Nonprofit
Angelo Gomez - First Responder (Police)
Daniel Nededog - First Responder (Fire)
Danielle Opperman - Sports & Recreation
Gina Campbell - Education
Kristen Byers - Local Business
Melanie Rouse - Municipal
Michelle Fishback - Healthcare
Mike Findley - First Responder (Police)
Wayne Durosko - Veteran
The selected individuals will be recognized at halftime during Hometown Heroes Knight.
• Discuss this story on the Indoor Football League message board...
Indoor Football League Stories from May 2, 2025
- Game Preview: Tulsa Oilers vs. Green Bay Blizzard - Tulsa Oilers
- Game 6 Preview: Quad City vs. Fishers - Quad City Steamwheelers
- Vegas Knight Hawks Select Community Members to be Honored During Hometown Heroes Knight - Vegas Knight Hawks
- Desert Showdown: Rattlers Look to Keep Perfect Season Alive in Tucson - Arizona Rattlers
- Streat Earns IFL Honors - Iowa Barnstormers
- Skulls Set for Redemption Battle in Rivalry Rematch with Rattlers - Tucson Sugar Skulls
- Week 7 Preview: Sharks vs Barnstormers - Jacksonville Sharks
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Vegas Knight Hawks Stories
- Vegas Knight Hawks Select Community Members to be Honored During Hometown Heroes Knight
- Vegas Knight Hawks Announce Plans for Military Appreciation Knight
- Vegas Knight Hawks Accepting Nominations for Hometown Heroes Knight
- Knight Hawks Fall in Home Opener to San Diego, 35-27
- Vegas Knight Hawks Fall to the Jacksonville Sharks on the Road