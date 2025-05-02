Vegas Knight Hawks Select Community Members to be Honored During Hometown Heroes Knight

May 2, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Vegas Knight Hawks News Release







HENDERSON - The Vegas Knight Hawks announced today the list of outstanding community members who will be honored during Hometown Heroes Knight on Saturday, May 10. Each individual selected was nominated by someone who has witnessed firsthand the impact they've made in the community. The 10 honorees are listed below, along with the category they were nominated in.

Aaron Sheets - Nonprofit

Angelo Gomez - First Responder (Police)

Daniel Nededog - First Responder (Fire)

Danielle Opperman - Sports & Recreation

Gina Campbell - Education

Kristen Byers - Local Business

Melanie Rouse - Municipal

Michelle Fishback - Healthcare

Mike Findley - First Responder (Police)

Wayne Durosko - Veteran

The selected individuals will be recognized at halftime during Hometown Heroes Knight.

