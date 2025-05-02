Skulls Set for Redemption Battle in Rivalry Rematch with Rattlers

May 2, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Tucson Sugar Skulls News Release







TUCSON, AZ - The Tucson Sugar Skulls return home this Saturday, May 3, for a marquee match-up against their in-state rivals, the Arizona Rattlers. Kickoff is set for 6:05 PM at Tucson Arena, and the stakes are high in this heated Week 7 showdown.

Time to Bounce Back

Coming off a tough 22-45 road loss to San Diego, the Sugar Skulls are eager to respond in front of their home crowd. The offense came out strong with a touchdown by Alphonso Taylor on the opening drive, but struggled to maintain momentum due to high snaps, turnovers, and a costly fumble. On the other side of the ball, the Sugar Skulls' defense, led by Kendrick Gladney and Tariq Bracy, held firm, keeping the Strike Force offense to mostly short gains and limiting explosive plays throughout the night.

Round Two with the Rattlers

Saturday's game marks the season's second meeting between Tucson and Arizona. The Rattlers took the first contest in Week 1, 56-28, capitalizing on early-season struggles from the Sugar Skulls. But Tucson has made strides since then, with key mid-season additions and a stronger offensive identity forming. A win this weekend would be a statement and a spark to build momentum for the rest of the season.

Players to Watch

All eyes will be on Tucson's defense and Kendrick Gladney and Tariq Bracy, who both made major impacts last week. They'll face another major test this weekend against the IFL's top-ranked offense (Arizona). On the offensive side, expect a more polished and aggressive approach from the Skulls' newly added quarterback since their last meeting with the Rattlers and offensive line, as they aim to take the next step in their development.

Get in the Action

Tickets are available now at tucsonsugarskulls.com. Fans can catch the game live on the IFL Network and stay connected through the Tucson Sugar Skulls' social media channels for updates, highlights, and behind-the-scenes content.

