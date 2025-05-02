Game 6 Preview: Quad City vs. Fishers

May 2, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Quad City Steamwheelers News Release







The Quad City Steamwheelers will travel to Fishers, Indiana, for an Eastern Conference battle against the Fishers Freight for the first of two games in this season's series. This matchup will be a clash of one of the league's best defenses and one of the league's best offenses, so buckle up for a physical game.

Kick-off is at 7:05 p.m. on Saturday, May 3, at the Fishers Event Center in Fishers, IN. To watch online, head over to the IFL Network.

About the Steamwheelers

Last week, Quad City secured a convincing 62-41 win over Jacksonville. The offense dominated with a strong performance from quarterback Daquan Neal, who totaled six touchdowns. Wideout Jordan Vesey led the receivers with 81 yards and three scores, while running back Gino Appleberry Jr. added both a rushing and a receiving touchdown. The defense came up big with key takeaways, including a fumble recovery touchdown by KeShaun Moore and standout plays from Bubba Arslanian and Camron Harrell. This defensive masterclass from the Wheelers is just one of the many good performances this season, as the defense leads the league in interceptions with ten and is tied for first in the league for fumbles forced with three.

QC - Players to Watch

Keyvan Rudd / WR - Although the Wheelers' veteran receiver did not have a reception in last week's win against the Sharks, Rudd remains the second leading receiver with 144 yards. Going against a Fishers' defense that is middle of the pack in passing yards given up with 140 yards per game, Rudd looks to show the new franchise why he is still a threat.

David Cagle / DL - Cagle will have his hands full on the defensive line, going against a Freight offense that is the best in the league in the running game. Despite having a quiet game last week against the Sharks with only one tackle, Cagle is still a presence on the defensive line that will break through into the backfield.

About the Freight

Last week, the Freight fell to the Iowa Barnstormers in a high-scoring matchup, 66-37. This loss marks the third straight loss for Fishers after starting 2-0. The Freight opened strong with quarterback Jiya Wright throwing a touchdown to Jaelin Carter and later rushing for another score. Keegan Shoemaker replaced Wright in the second half, adding a rushing touchdown and a long scoring pass to Jordan Kress. Isaiah Cox also contributed a rushing touchdown and three yards on one carry. Despite the loss, Fishers' offense remains one of the best in the league, with an IFL-leading 665 total rushing yards and 133 rushing yards per game. However, their passing game does not stand out as much, second-to-last in the league with only 90.6 passing yards per game. The Freight are led by head coach Dixie Wooten, the inaugural head coach for the franchise. Wooten has demonstrated his coaching ability across the league, with stints as the offensive coordinator of the Bay Area Panthers, head coach of the Tucson Sugar Skulls, and head coach of the Iowa Barnstormers, where he coached now-Steemwheelers quarterback Daquan Neal at each of those stops.

Fishers - Players to Watch

Jiya Wright / QB - The Louisiana-Monroe product leads the league in rushing yards with 290 and is one of the most dangerous dual-threat quarterbacks in the IFL. Despite only completing one pass for five yards on five attempts, he had eight rushes for 53 yards and one touchdown. To stop the Freight offense, the Wheelers' defense will need to contain Wright.

Jaylin Swan / DL - A former Steamwheeler, Swan had a total of 129 tackles and 56 assisted tackles in his career in Quad City. So far this season, Swan has 24 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, one sack and one forced fumble. The Wheelers' offensive line will have to keep an eye on Swan, as he will be hungry to perform against his former team.

Last Time Around....

With this being the inaugural season for the Fishers Freight, this marks the first-ever meeting between the Steamwheelers and the newly formed franchise. As the Freight look to establish themselves in the league, this matchup presents an exciting opportunity for both teams. The Steamwheelers will want to test their strength against a new opponent, while Fishers aims to prove they can compete with more established teams. With both franchises located in the Midwest, this game could be the beginning of a compelling regional rivalry in seasons to come.

Additional Fan Experience

Head to our FREE Official Away Game Watch Party at Blackhawk Bowl & Martini Lounge! Meet the Deckmate Dancers and enjoy drink specials as you watch the game!

