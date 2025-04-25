Game 5 Preview: Quad City vs. Jacksonville

April 25, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Quad City Steamwheelers News Release







Wheeler Nation, this is a big game. First place in the Eastern conference on the line, with storylines galore: This game has it all. The 4-0 Quad City Steamwheelers will battle against the 3-1 Jacksonville Sharks in one of the biggest IFL games of the week. This matchup features the number one team against the number two team in the Eastern Conference, a pivotal early-season match-up that won't disappoint.

Saturday is a night dedicated to our youngest fans! The first 500 kids in attendance will receive a custom youth Steamwheelers jersey, courtesy of Crawford Company. A perfect family night filled with high-energy action and fun for all ages is in store! This night will also welcome local Scout Troops, and all the scouts who attend will receive a Steamwheelers-themed Scout Patch.

The Steamwheelers will be wearing alternate white helmets provided by our Official Alternate Helmet partner, LIGHT Helmets. In addition, the sQUAD will also be wearing an all white jersey and pants combo. Wheeler fans are encouraged to WEAR WHITE to the game!

Kick-off is at 7:05 p.m. on Saturday, April 26, at XUSD Field at Vibrant Arena at The MARK in Moline, IL. To watch online, head over to the IFL Network.

About the Steamwheelers

The Steamwheelers are coming off a bye week last week, so they will be well-rested coming into this week's game. In the team's previous game, they defeated Iowa, 53-35, in their second matchup of the 2025 season. With a steady offensive attack that totalled 185 yards, receiver Deion McShane scored four touchdowns, quarterback Daquan Neal threw for two scores, and kicker Kyle Kaplan added two deuces and two field goals. Through four weeks, Quad City has the league's third-best scoring offense with 45.3 points per game, partly due to Neal's 182 rushing yards and six rushing touchdowns to start the season, while having zero turnovers as well. On the defensive side, defensive back Chris Chukwuneke is third in the league with 24.5 tackles. In comparison, linebacker Bubba Arslanian is sixth with 23 total tackles and second in the league with 24 assisted tackles.

QC - Players to Watch

Deion McShane / WR - McShane exploded onto the scene in week four against the Barnstormers with three rushes for 20 yards, two receptions for 29 yards and four touchdowns total, two on the ground and two through the air. In just two games played, his four scores have helped him rank tied for sixth in the league in touchdowns scored. McShane will look to wheel the Quad City offense forward against a Sharks' defense that is third in the league with only 26.8 points against per game.

Malik Duncan / DB - In week four at home against Iowa, Duncan recorded his first interception of the season and also his first pass breakup. Despite his tackling numbers taking a slight dip, Duncan's veteran presence on a Steamwheeler defense that has done a good job of forcing turnovers, leading the league in interceptions, and tying for fourth in fumble recoveries, will be a challenge for Sharks quarterback Kaleb Barker.

About the Sharks

Last week, the Sharks fell at home to the Massachusetts Pirates, 42-35. Running back Tyler King started the game with a 28-yard rushing touchdown to give Jacksonville the lead. After going back and forth, turnovers by the offense proved too costly for Jacksonville, and they were unable to dig themselves out of the hole they had dug. Despite a late touchdown from receiver Jaedon Stoshak with 1:19 in the fourth quarter, they failed to get the following kick, and their fate was sealed. Former Steamwheelers now-Jacksonville receivers Ka'ron Ashley and Edward Vander will return to the Quad Cities for the first time since joining the Sharks. The duo will come into the game as the top two leading receivers for the Sharks, with 114 yards and 110 yards, respectively. While having a formidable offense, the core of the Jacksonville team lies in their defense, which holds opposing teams to an IFL-best 172 yards per game.

Jacksonville - Players to Watch

Kaleb Barker / QB - Wheelers' fans may know Barker's name from when he was with Northern Arizona, and defeated the Steamwheelers in the IFL championship in 2022. Despite being seventh in passing yards per game this year, with 130.5 yards per game, he has shown that he is capable of leading a contending team. In his last three games, he's thrown for 406 yards, seven touchdowns and two interceptions, certainly showing he's able to do damage to the Steamwheeler defense.

Malik Jones / DB - The Sharks' defensive back is one player tied for the most interceptions in the IFL so far, with three, one in each of the first three weeks of the season. Last week in their loss against Massachusetts, he recorded 3.5 tackles and recovered a fumble. The first-year defensive back will definitely be a player to watch on the Jacksonville defense due to his ability to fly across the field.

Last Time Around....

The Steamwheelers and Sharks last met on 7/20/24 in Jacksonville, Florida, which resulted in a 43-37 Sharks win. Then Steamwheelers' running back Edward Vander led the offense with three rushing touchdowns, while quarterback Judd Erickson came off the bench to throw a late game-tying touchdown to receiver Keyvan Rudd. Despite tying the game twice in the second half, the Wheelers' comeback hopes fell short when Kaplan's field goal attempt went wide and was returned by the Sharks for a touchdown as time expired.

Additional Fan Experience

For every home game, fans are invited to participate in the Hayman's Ace Post-game Autograph Session, where they can meet their favorite players and coaches on the field!

Don't miss your chance to be part of the Steamwheelers' 2025 season at the Vibrant Arena! Get your tickets NOW at SteamwheelersFootball.com/TICKETS

