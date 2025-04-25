Rattlers Return from Bye Week, Ready for In-State Rivalry Clash with Wranglers

April 25, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Arizona Rattlers News Release







Glendale, AZ - After a well-earned bye week, the Arizona Rattlers are rested, refocused, and ready to get back to business as they welcome the Northern Arizona Wranglers to Desert Diamond Arena this Saturday, April 26. Kickoff is set for 6:05 PM MST.

The Rattlers return to action with a perfect 3-0 record, coming off a high-octane 63-55 win over the San Antonio Gunslingers. Quarterback Dalton Sneed led the charge with a dominant rushing performance, while the defense delivered in key moments with timely takeaways. Now, Arizona sets its sights on staying unbeaten and continuing its early-season momentum.

Familiar Foes, Familiar Stakes

This isn't just another game- it's a matchup steeped in history. Saturday marks the 12th all-time meeting between Arizona and Northern Arizona, with the Rattlers holding the edge at 8-3. The most recent clash saw Arizona edge out the Wranglers 56-49 in June 2024, and the Rattlers have now won three straight in the series.

Home field has been kind to the Rattlers in this rivalry; they're 5-2 against the Wranglers in Glendale and have averaged over 52 points per contest in head-to-head matchups. With the Rattlers' offense averaging more than 59 points per game so far this season, fans can expect another high-scoring night inside the Snake Pit.

Statement Opportunity

A win this weekend would push Arizona to 4-0, extend their win streak over the Wranglers to four games, and keep them among the league's top contenders as the 2025 season heats up. There's always an edge when in-state bragging rights are on the line- and the Rattlers will look to rise to the moment once again in front of their home crowd.

