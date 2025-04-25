Indoor Football League Celebrates Record-Breaking Weekend

The Indoor Football League (IFL) celebrated a landmark weekend, setting new benchmarks for both in-person attendance and digital engagement-underscoring the league's surging growth and nationwide momentum.

On Saturday night, the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma, played host to a historic moment, as 14,729 fans packed the arena to watch the Tulsa Oilers defeat the San Antonio Gunslingers 45-31. It marked the largest IFL crowd in over six years and the league's biggest post-COVID attendance figure to date.

The IFL and the Tulsa Oilers extend a heartfelt thank you to the incredible fans who made this moment possible and continue to elevate the standard for what indoor football can deliver.

Simultaneously, the IFL celebrated a major digital achievement as its newly launched IFLNetwork surpassed 15,000 subscribers over the weekend. This league-owned platform offers fans a centralized, blackout-free hub for live games, highlights, and exclusive content-free from the copyright complications that often plague third-party services. The surge in subscribers highlights the league's rapidly expanding digital footprint and growing national appeal, solidifying the IFL Network as a key driver in the league's evolution and fan engagement strategy.

"These are the moments we've been building toward-landmark milestones that showcase the IFL's national traction and fan-driven momentum," said IFL Commissioner Todd Tryon. "A full house in Tulsa and a rapidly growing digital platform are strong signals that we are entering a bold new chapter for our league on the national stage. We're grateful, we're energized-and we're just getting started."

Week six of the IFL season continues this weekend with 12 of the 14 teams in action. To learn more about the Indoor Football League and our teams, please visit https://goifl.com.

