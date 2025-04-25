Week 6: Rivalries, Road Tests & Playoff Shapers

April 25, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL) News Release







WEEK 6: RIVALRIES, ROAD TESTS & PLAYOFF SHAPERS

Story Links

Vegas Rolls into Texas

The Vegas Knight Hawks (1-2) visit the San Antonio Gunslingers (1-3) in a battle of teams hungry for early-season momentum. Vegas has found its stride defensively, holding opponents to an average of 37 points per game. They will look to contain San Antonio quarterback Malik Henry, who is leading the league in passing yards while flashing elite upside. For the Gunslingers, protecting home turf is critical if they want to stay in the Western Conference race.

Kickoff: Saturday, April 26 - 6:05 p.m. CT

One-loss Sharks Brace for Hostile Crowd at Undefeated Quad City

At 3-1, the Jacksonville Sharks have stepped into 2025 with authority. Now they face one of the IFL's undefeated teams in a tough road environment at Quad City (4-0). Jacksonville QB Kaleb Barker has been calm under pressure, but the Steamwheelers thrive on forcing mistakes and swinging momentum with special teams. 2025 titans going head-to-head in a clash of styles-and a measuring stick for both squads.

Kickoff: Saturday, April 26 - 7:05 p.m. CT

Freight Hit the Road for Statement Game in Iowa

The Fishers Freight (2-2) took their first two IFL games in dominant fashion. Since then, they've dropped two in a row to Massachusetts and Bay Area. Now they look to bounce back, traveling to face the Iowa Barnstormers (0-3). Fishers' offense, led by a balanced attack, is among the most exciting in the IFL. Iowa, meanwhile, is desperate for a spark to salvage its early season. Can the Barnstormers rise at home-or will Fishers flex its firepower?

Kickoff: Saturday, April 27 - 7:05 p.m. CT

Rattlers-Wranglers Rivalry Returns to Phoenix

The Arizona Rattlers (3-0) welcome the Northern Arizona Wranglers (0-3) in an in-state showdown with serious implications. Arizona's balanced roster and stout defense have them looking like contenders again, while the Wranglers are searching for an identity-and a win. This rivalry has always been intense, and the Wranglers would love nothing more than to spoil the fun in the Snake Pit.

Kickoff: Saturday, April 27 - 8:05 p.m. CT

Pirates Host Green Bay in Eastern Conference Clash

The Massachusetts Pirates (2-2), who started their season with two consecutive losses, are gaining traction behind dual-threat QB Kenji Bahar. The Pirates now face a test from the Green Bay Blizzard (2-2), one of the IFL's strongest teams dating back to last year. Green Bay's physicality could pose problems up front, but the Pirates are getting hot. Expect a chess match with early playoff implications.

Kickoff: Sunday, April 27 - 3:05 p.m. CT

Sugar Skulls Set for Crucial Test in San Diego

The Tucson Sugar Skulls (1-2) head to face the San Diego Strike Force (1-2) in a matchup that could be a defining moment for both teams' seasons. San Diego is fresh off a bye and looking sharper with every week, while Tucson is desperate to turn last week's first win into a streak. This Western Conference clash could get wild, fast.

Kickoff: Sunday, April 27 - 9:05 p.m. CT

Watch every Week 6 game live on the IFL Network and follow along with scores and updates at goifl.com.

• Discuss this story on the Indoor Football League message board...





Indoor Football League Stories from April 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.