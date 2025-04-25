Panthers Appoint Kassidi Gilgenast as Vice President of Marketing and Communications

April 25, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Bay Area Panthers News Release







The Bay Area Panthers are proud to announce the newest addition to their front office team, Kassidi Gilgenast, who joins the organization as Vice President of Marketing and Communications. With over a decade of experience in Olympic and youth sports, Gilgenast brings a dynamic blend of strategic vision, brand expertise, and a passion for sport that will help shape the Panthers' voice across media, marketing, and community efforts.

Gilgenast most recently served as Chief Marketing Officer for USA Volleyball, where she led transformative initiatives that reshaped the organization's marketing and communications landscape. Under her leadership, USA Volleyball established a robust marketing, communications, and creative services department, while developing commercial strategies that generated a $2.5 million increase in revenue.

Her impact extended to the global stage, where she led USA Volleyball's marketing campaign for the Paris 2024 Olympic & Paralympic Games. The campaign garnered an astounding 72 billion editorial impressions and culminated in a national medal celebration press tour featuring stops at the New York Stock Exchange, The Today Show, NBC News, NASDAQ, and Access Hollywood.

Additionally, she championed grassroots efforts such as the "Try Volleyball" campaign, which introduced more than 6,000 youth to the sport in its first year.

A proud alumna of the University of Colorado at Boulder, Gilgenast was a Division I student-athlete on the women's volleyball team. She holds certificates in Operations and Information Management and Digital Media, and furthered her education through executive studies at the Wharton School's Aresty Institute of Executive Education. Her commitment to leadership in sport was recognized in 2015 when she was named a U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee Emerging Leader in Sport.

"It's an incredibly exciting time to join the Panthers," said Gilgenast. "There's a unique energy around indoor football, and I look forward to helping elevate the fan experience, strengthen our community ties, and grow the brand throughout the Bay Area. Building on the strong foundation already in place, I'm eager to contribute to the team's continued growth and be a part of this exciting journey."

The Bay Area Panthers are thrilled to welcome Kassidi Gilgenast to the organization and are confident in the leadership, creativity, and vision she brings to the team.

