Axel Perez Earns IFL Special Teams Player of the Week Honors After Panthers Win over Freight

April 23, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Bay Area Panthers News Release







Bay Area Panthers kicker Axel Perez has been named the IFL Special Teams Player of the Week for his performance in Saturday's 57-41 road win against the Fishers Freight.

In a high-scoring matchup, Perez went 3-for-3 on field goal attempts, including a 48-yarder late in the fourth quarter that helped secure the victory. He also converted four extra point attempts and added two points with a deuce early in the second quarter. In total, he contributed 13 points to the Panthers' score, helping keep the Freight in difficult field position for much of the game.

This is Perez's first season with the Panthers but not his first time receiving league-wide recognition. He previously earned Special Teams Player of the Week honors while playing for the Northern Arizona Wranglers last season. That game, one of the most dramatic comebacks in IFL history, saw Perez contribute 17 points and end the game with a walk-off deuce.

Now with Bay Area, Perez has stepped right in and delivered in key moments. His performance this week helped the Panthers improve to a 3-1 record and showcased the stability he brings to the team's special teams unit.

"Axel's been a difference-maker for us-not just in how he performs, but in the confidence he brings to every phase of the kicking game," said Head Coach Rob Keefe. "He's made a strong impression on this locker room, and this recognition is a direct result of how valuable he's been through the first four weeks."

Perez becomes the second Panthers player to earn a Player of the Week honor from the IFL this season. Last week, Defensive Back Joe Foucha was recognized as the league's Defensive Player of the Week after a pick-six helped seal a 50-28 win over Northern Arizona. The early season honors reflect the strong all-around performances coming from multiple units on the field.

The Bay Area Panthers return home on Sunday, May 4, when they host the San Diego Strike Force at 5:05 PM for Galaxy Night. This marks the second matchup of the season between the two teams, and fans are encouraged to grab their tickets and enjoy an unforgettable night of action, interactive entertainment, and themed giveaways.

• Discuss this story on the Indoor Football League message board...





Indoor Football League Stories from April 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.