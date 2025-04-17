Panthers Welcome Assistant General Manager Kevin Greene

April 17, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

SAN JOSE, Calif. - The Bay Area Panthers have named Kevin Greene as the team's Assistant General Manager.

A native of the Bay Area, Greene is a two-time graduate of the University of Southern California, where he also played collegiate football. Following his time at USC, he went on to play in the NFL with both the San Francisco 49ers and the Tennessee Titans.

After retiring from professional football, Greene transitioned into the business world, accumulating over nine years of experience in sales and business strategy at leading technology companies Salesforce and Google. His ability to blend teamwork, discipline, and strategic thinking has made him a respected leader in the corporate space.

In addition to his professional achievements, Greene is a dynamic public speaker and has served as the keynote speaker at multiple national conferences. His presentations often center around holistic development, emphasizing the importance of physical, mental, and spiritual well-being.

Now serving as the team's Assistant General Manager, Greene is excited to leverage his extensive background in sports and business to help propel the organization forward. His focus will be on building a strong, competitive culture while enhancing the team's presence throughout the Bay Area community.

