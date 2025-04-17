Tucson Sugar Skulls Add Veteran QB Jorge Reyna, Acquire Larry Tripp Harrington Via Trade

April 17, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

TUCSON, AZ - The Tucson Sugar Skulls are adding depth and leadership to their quarterback room with the signing of Indoor Football League veteran Jorge Reyna and the trade acquisition of rising dual-threat Larry "Tripp" Harrington.

Reyna brings a veteran presence and proven production to Tucson. The former Fresno State quarterback has spent time with both the Vegas Knighthawks, San Diego Strike Force, and the Arizona Rattlers, earning a reputation as one of the league's most accurate passers. In his IFL debut season, Reyna averaged over 160 passing yards per game and totaled 28 touchdown passes to just four interceptions, while also adding nearly 300 yards and six scores on the ground. His ability to extend plays and read defenses adds immediate value to the Sugar Skulls' offense.

In a separate move, the Sugar Skulls traded for quarterback Tripp Harrington, who quickly made a name for himself in limited action with the Frisco Fighters. Known for his athleticism and quick decision-making, Harrington exploded onto the scene in 2023 with a standout performance against the San Antonio Gunslingers, accounting for six total touchdowns, three through the air and three on the ground. Harrington's athleticism, mobility, and versatility to play both wide receiver and quarterback provide Tucson with another exciting option at the positions.

With both Reyna and Harrington in the mix, the Sugar Skulls have added experience, explosiveness, and depth as they push forward in the 2025 IFL season.

