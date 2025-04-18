Tucson Looks to Break Through in Road Rivalry against Northern Arizona

April 18, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Tucson Sugar Skulls News Release







TUCSON, AZ - The Tucson Sugar Skulls are gearing up for a heated in-state showdown this Saturday, April 19, at 6:05 PM MST as they travel north to face the Northern Arizona Wranglers.

With both teams hungry for their first win of the 2025 season, this rivalry game is shaping up to be a must-watch battle under the lights at Findlay Toyota Center.

A Gritty Fight in Week 3

The Sugar Skulls are coming off a narrow 21-28 loss against the Jacksonville Sharks in a hard-fought battle that showcased Tucson's resilience and creativity. One of the game's standout moments came on a dazzling trick play: a handoff to Davonte Sapp-Lynch turned into a touchdown pass to wide receiver Drew Dixon, stunning the Sharks' defense and igniting the Tucson sideline. Despite the loss, the Sugar Skulls' defense showed backbone, keeping the Sharks contained and giving the offense multiple opportunities late in the game.

Battle of the Winless - and the Defenses

Both Tucson (0-2) and Northern Arizona (0-2) enter Week 5 seeking their first victory of the season. While the record may not yet reflect it, these squads are built for close, competitive football - and their strengths lie on the defensive side. Tucson currently ranks 2nd in the IFL in total defense, just ahead of Northern Arizona, who comes in at 3rd.

Offensively, both teams will look to establish a rhythm. Tucson enters the matchup ranked 9th in the IFL for total offense, while the Wranglers sit at 13th. Northern Arizona's key threats include dual-threat quarterback CJ Fowler and powerful running back Marvin Kinsey, both capable of flipping the game with explosive plays. Containing this duo will be critical for Tucson's defense to maintain its elite status.

New Faces, New Fire

The Tucson Sugar Skulls are also bolstering their quarterback room with two exciting additions: IFL veteran Jorge Reyna, known for his leadership and poise, and dynamic dual-threat Larry "Tripp" Harrington, acquired via trade. With fresh talent and experience infused into the offense, the Sugar Skulls are positioning themselves for a strong surge as the season unfolds.

Kickoff is set for 6:05 PM MST on Saturday, April 19. Fans can catch all the action live on the IFL Network and follow along on social media for behind-the-scenes coverage.

For more info on the Tucson Sugar Skulls, visit tucsonsugarskulls.com.

• Discuss this story on the Indoor Football League message board...





Indoor Football League Stories from April 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.