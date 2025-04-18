Week 5: Crucial Tests

Eastern Heavyweights Collide: Pirates Seek Revenge in Jacksonville

The Massachusetts Pirates (1-2) hit the road after notching their first win of 2025, a thrilling 50-47 shootout against the Fishers Freight. But standing in their way are the unbeaten Jacksonville Sharks (3-0), coming off a gritty 28-21 win at Tucson.

Jacksonville holds a 6-3 all-time lead over Massachusetts, including a head-to-head win earlier this season at the Tsongas Center.

Pirates QB Kenji Bahar has been a dual-threat force with 356 passing yards, four touchdowns, and eight rushing scores. Meanwhile, Sharks signal-caller Kaleb Barker led his team in both passing (108 yards, two TDs) and rushing (46 yards) last week.

With two dynamic quarterbacks under center, expect a bruising Eastern Conference battle.

Kickoff: Saturday, April 19 - 6:05 p.m. CT

Freight Reload at Home Against Surging Panthers

After suffering their first-ever loss in a nail-biting 50-47 thriller to the Pirates, the Fishers Freight (2-1) return home with a point to prove. To sharpen their edge, they've signed veteran kicker Victor Leventritt.

But the Bay Area Panthers (2-1) come in on a high, riding the momentum of a dominant 50-28 win over Northern Arizona. Their defense looked championship-caliber, hinting at a return to 2023 IFL title form.

Kickoff: Saturday, April 19 - 6:05 p.m. CT

Gunslingers and Oilers Locked and Loaded for Tulsa Shootout

Friday night in Tulsa promises fireworks when the San Antonio Gunslingers square off against the Tulsa Oilers. Both teams are looking to even their records after explosive offensive showings in Week 4.

Gunslingers quarterback Malik Henry dazzled with 201 passing yards and five touchdowns, while wide receiver Nyqwan Murray erupted for 130 yards and three scores.

Tulsa counters with dynamic dual-threat quarterback TJ Edwards, who accounted for NINE total touchdowns in a heart-stopping 74-68 loss to Green Bay. Expect a classic shootout in Oklahoma.

Kickoff: Friday, April 19 - 7:05 p.m. CT

Desert Duel: Sugar Skulls and Wranglers Battle for First Win

The week wraps up with a desert showdown as the Tucson Sugar Skulls and Northern Arizona Wranglers both seek their first victory of the season. Tucson struggled on fourth down in last week's 28-21 loss to Jacksonville, while Northern Arizona showed flashes of brilliance despite falling 50-28 to Bay Area.

Wide receivers Marvin Kinsey Jr. and David Elder each found the end zone twice for the Wranglers, and hope to replicate the scoring, setting the stage for a fierce battle for pride and momentum.

Kickoff: Saturday, April 19 - 8:05 p.m. CT

