Barnstormers Sign Quarterback

April 18, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Iowa Barnstormers News Release







DES MOINES - The Iowa Barnstormers have signed quarterback James Cahoon to the 2025 roster, Head Coach Dave Mogensen announced today.

Cahoon (6-4, 220, Bridgewater State) joins the Iowa Barnstormers for his rookie season in the Indoor Football League (IFL). Collegiately, Cahoon spent four years at Bridgewater State University. While with the Bears, Cahoon had an impressive career which included setting a program record with 7,065 passing yards. He also threw 56 touchdowns and held another school record with his career completion percentage of 59.9%

"James was a main target of ours in the off-season, but ended up in Vegas for training camp," said Coach Mogensen. "He had some NFL workouts and Vegas granted him a release to pursue those mid-camp. When no contract was given he became available again and we jumped at the chance to bring him in and compete for our starting QB spot. James is a high IQ player with NFL arm talent, we are excited to see what he can do with the weapons on the offensive side of the ball as we work to solidify the QB position"

