Barnstormers Fall to Sharks

May 3, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Iowa Barnstormers News Release







DES MOINES - The Iowa Barnstormers fell to 1-4 on the young season Saturday, May 3 dropping 53-22 in a road loss to the Jacksonville Sharks.

The Sharks got out to an early lead by way of a safety on the opening kickoff and a touchdown on the ensuing drive.

Iowa quarterback James Cahoon tallied three touchdowns in the game, but interceptions hindered the Barnstormers from getting back into the game.

Wideouts Quian Williams, Jalen Bracey and Keshaun Taylor each had touchdown scores off passes from Cahoon.

The Barnstormers will hit the road on Saturday, May 10 to face the Tulsa Oilers before returning home to Wells Fargo Arena on Saturday, May 17 to take on the Green Bay Blizzard.

Join the Iowa Barnstormers at Wells Fargo Arena on Saturday, May 17 for Kids Night. The first 1,000 kids, 12 and under, at the game will receive a free youth jersey courtesy of Scrap Processors, Inc. Tickets are available now for as low as $18. Call the Barnstormers front office at 515-633-2255 or visit www.theiowabarnstormers.com.

• Discuss this story on the Indoor Football League message board...





Indoor Football League Stories from May 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.