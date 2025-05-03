Green Bay Falls to Oilers

May 3, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Green Bay Blizzard News Release







It is Week 7 of the IFL, and the Green Bay Blizzard travel to Tulsa to face the Oilers. The last game between the two was nothing short of chaos as both teams put together a legendary offensive battle. Now, both teams with similar records are looking to continue their winning streaks.

The Blizzard receives the ball and drives down the field. However, the Oilers' red zone defense forces the Blizzard to attempt the field goal, which is missed wide left. Tulsa obtains possession and drives down the field, where QB TJ Edwards runs it in the endzone to take the early lead. Green Bay gets the ball back and drives down the field into scoring position. On fourth and two, the Blizzard fail to convert. Tulsa forces the turnover on downs to end the first quarter.

Tulsa starts the second quarter with the ball and ends the drive with a touchdown reception for JuJu Augustine. Tulsa bolsters their lead to 13-0 after the missed extra point. Max Meylor tries to get the offense going but is intercepted by DB Taylor Hawkins. Shortly after the turnover, QB TJ Edwards keeps it himself to give the Oilers the 20-0 lead late in the second quarter. The Blizzard drives down the field but fumbles. Tulsa recovers and produces a drive that ends with a Hasan Rogers touchdown. Another failed extra point makes the score 26-0. The Blizzard, with seventeen seconds remaining in the half, set up an Andrew Mevis field goal, which he converts.

The Oilers receive the ball to open the second half. A long drive ends with a touchdown pass to JuJu Augustine to make the score 33-3. The Blizzard, needing a score, looked to their quarterback pair. Max Meylor hits TJ Davis for an incredible touchdown reception, making the score 33-10. The Oilers refuse to slow down as they end the next drive with a Hasan Rogers rushing touchdown. The Oilers lead 40-10 to end the third quarter.

To open the fourth quarter, DB Taylor Hawkins gets his second pick off Meylor. The Blizzard are not calling it quits yet as they block the field goal, and DB Kevin Ransom II recovers the ball in the endzone, making the score 16-40. On the next drive, the Blizzard defense rallies and forces the turnover on downs. After the stop, Meylor keeps it himself for six. Following the score, Meylor flips it to Kimo Clarke for the two-point conversion, setting the score at 40-24. Green Bay attempts the onside kick, but Tulsa recovers and returns it for the touchdown. Tulsa leads 46-24. Green Bay adds some more points as Meylor finds Andre Williams in the endzone. But time was not on their side, as the Oilers run the clock out and snag the 46-30 victory.

The Oilers advance to 3-2, protecting their home field. Tulsa will be looking to continue their winning streak next week against the Iowa Barnstormers.

The Blizzard went down, but they went down swinging as they take this loss on the chin and fall to 3-3. Be sure to come to the Resch Center next Saturday (5/10) when the Blizzard will look to bounce back during their Black Out Breast Cancer Awareness Day against the Quad City Steamwheelers.

Written By: Tristan Wendt

