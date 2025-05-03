Tulsa Runs Away with Impressive Home Win

May 3, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Tulsa, Okla. - Tulsa Oilers Football, a proud member of the IFL and powered by Community Care, won by multiple possessions for the second-straight game, defeating the Green Bay Blizzard 46-30 at the BOK Center on Saturday night.

Tulsa successfully held Green Bay off the board on the opening-drive of the game, forcing its division rival into a missed field despite good field position from a solid kick return.*T.J. Edwards II* walked into the end zone via a quarterback draw with just under four minutes remaining in the opening quarter, placing the Oilers up 6-0 with his eighth rushing touchdown of the season. A successful debut extra point from *Dean Sarris* made it 7-0 as the clock approached 12 eclipsed minutes.

The Oilers' defense prescribed another fourth-down stop to set up the offense with an opportunity for a multi-possession lead on its first possession of the second quarter. "*JuJu" Augustine* capitalized on the chance, snaring his fifth touchdown in his last three outings - a pinpoint spiral from *Edwards* to the back of the endzone - to set the Oilers up 13-0 with roughly 10 minutes remaining in the opening half. *Taylor Hawkins* picked off Green Bay's Max Meylor with seven minutes remaining in the quarter, charging back down the field, just outside the red zone, halting the Blizzard's ability to find points in their first three possessions. *Edwards* kept Tulsa's offense a perfect three-for-three on the night, trucking a green-sporting linebacker and lunging across the plane for 20-0 lead with just under four minutes left in the second quarter. With 1:19 left in the opening half, *Hawkins* forced his second turnover on the night, stripping Blizzard receiver Noah Perez-Sarria, leading to a recovery by the defense's longest-tenured asset in *Tre Harvey*. A pair of Green Bay penalties propelled the Oilers past midfield on the ensuing drive, allowing *"Sauce" Rogers* to drag a pair of tacklers with a hard first-down run into the red zone. Rogers quickly followed up with his first touchdown carry of the game, piercing an attempted roadblock with bruising efficacy to establish a 26-0 lead with less than a half-minute remaining in the opening half. Andrew Mevis booted a long field goal as the clock hit zero, avoiding a first-half shutout for the IFL's second-highest scoring group and cutting the Oilers' lead to 26-3 through two quarters.

*Edwards* extended a fourth-and-goal play from the one-yard line, transforming a designed quarterback run into a dump-off shovel pass to Augustine to make it 33-3 after Sears nailed his third extra point of the game. The second *Edwards*-to-*Augustine* pitch and catch of the game came on the opening drive of the second half with 8:27 remaining in the third quarter. Meylor threw for the Blizzard's first touchdown of the night 10 minutes into the third period, tightening the scoring gap to 33-10. *Rogers* quickly restored Tulsa's 30-point lead, vaulting into the end zone after gaining the edge off a halfback sweep to close the third quarter score 40-10.

*Hawkins* continued his dominant night with a diving interception in the red zone in the opening minute of the final quarter - his second interception and third turnover forced in the game. Green Bay jumped on an awkward, pinballing ball off a line drive, 49-yard field goal attempt for a second touchdown of the game, making it a 40-16 game. Meylor made it a two-possession game at 40-24 with his first rushing score of the night and a two-point passing conversion. *Marquez Bembry* housed the return off an attempted onside kick, snagging the bouncing ball and evading an attempted tackle, setting up a three-score game at 46-24. *Kentrell Pierce* secured the Oilers fifth forced turnover of the game in the final minutes of the game, hauling in a pop-fly prayer to the endzone from the arm of Meylor - his fourth thrown pick. The Blizzard managed to score the final touchdown of the game, but the Oilers kneeled out the clock for a multi-drive victory, 46-30.

Tulsa looks to keep things rolling, hosting the Iowa Barnstormers at 7:05 p.m. at the BOK Center on Saturday, May 10. The first 1000 fans will receive a FREE bucket hat.

