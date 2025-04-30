Barnstormers Add to O-Line

April 30, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Iowa Barnstormers News Release







DES MOINES - The Iowa Barnstormers have signed offensive lineman Shamari Williams to the 2025 roster, Head Coach Dave Mogensen announced today.

Williams (6-8, 330, South Carolina State) joins the Iowa Barnstormers for his rookie Indoor Football League (IFL) season. Prior to joining the Barnstormers, Williams gained some indoor experience with the Idaho Horsemen of the NAL. Collegiately, Williams played on the offensive line at South Carolina State University, contributing to an MEAC Championship.

The Iowa Barnstormers will travel to Florida to take on the Jacksonville Sharks this Saturday, May 3. Fans can tune in to the game live on IFLNetwork.com.

2025 Iowa Barnstormers Player Signings are presented by Kelly's Little Nipper. Kelly's Little Nipper offers daily food and drink specials on top of happy hour! Visit them at 1701 E Grand Ave in Des Moines.

The Barnstormers will return home to Wells Fargo Arena on Saturday, May 17 to take on the Green Bay Blizzard. It's KIDS NIGHT! The first 1,000 kids (12 and under) at the game will receive a FREE youth jersey courtesy of Scrap Processors, Inc. Tickets are available now, call the Barnstormers front office at 515-633-2255 or log on to www.theiowabarnstormers.com.

• Discuss this story on the Indoor Football League message board...





Indoor Football League Stories from April 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.