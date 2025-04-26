Barnstormers Railroad Fishers

April 26, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Iowa Barnstormers News Release







The Iowa Barnstormers claimed their first win on the young IFL season Saturday, taking down the Fishers Freight 68-37 at Wells Fargo Arena.

After an early Fishers score, running back Hunter Clasen took the ball into the end zone on a cutback to tie the game at 7-7.

The teams would trade scores on their second possession as well, with Quian Williams returning an kickoff to make it 14-14.

New quarterback James Cahoon made the most of his debut start with the team, connecting with Jalen Bracey and Williams before the end of the half.

Iowa entered the break leading 31-17.

Cahoon and Williams started the second where they left off, with a 22-yard touchdown giving the Barnstormers some insurance.

Fishers trimmed its deficit down to eight points, but Hunter Clasen got the ball to the end zone on the ensuing drive to give Iowa the momentum again.

After Caleb Streat took an interception back to the end zone, Iowa wouldn't look back.

Williams finished with three touchdowns through the air, along with his kick return score.

Tyler Tate scored his first touchdown of the season.

Iowa will return to the field for a road matchup with the Jacksonville Sharks next Saturday, May 3 (6:05 p.m. IFL Network). Print Friendly Version

Players Mentioned

#15 Hunter Clasen 5' 9" 1 Wartburg College RB

#18 Tyler Tate 6' 4" Veteran Millersville University DL

#5 Jalen Bracey 1 WR

#11 Caleb Streat 1 DB

#3 Quian Williams Veteran WR

#16 James Cahoon 1 QB

