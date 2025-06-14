Facing Forward: Khaleb Hood

June 14, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Iowa Barnstormers News Release







It was a moment that sucked the air out of the room for the Barnstormers. Khaleb Hood leaped to catch the ball, flying over the wall. This time was different. He pulled himself back atop the wall and yanked his helmet off, grabbing his face. His helmet was covered in blood and his jersey was collecting it. In what can only be described as a freak accident, the angle in which he flew over the wall lined up so that the armrest of the stadium seats had a perfect opening in his face mask creating an impact similar to a pole going through a windshield.

"This was one of the scariest injuries I have witnessed in Indoor Football," said General Manager Juli Pettit. "There are certain injuries that you are prepared for in this sport and this was so far outside of that. I am just grateful that I was at the game."

After evaluation by the medical personnel on site and later the local hospital in Moline, Illinois, Khaleb was rushed to the Iowa City Hospital with a list of medical concerns and unknowns looming.

The reality of the situation was unfathomable. Khaleb had broken his face in numerous places and had the weight of multiple surgeries ahead. Still, Khaleb's main concern was when he was going to be able to play football again.

The following week came with multiple trips to Iowa City and Khaleb's first surgery to repair his jaw. With swelling still prominent, making it hard to fully evaluate the injuries surrounding his eye, additional surgeries needed to wait.

"The recovery process was very stressful mentally," said Khaleb. "Waking up and seeing the whole right side of your face swollen and it feels like your face will never go back to normal or wondering when it will, even though the doctor said all of the swelling will go down in about six months is just something that I personally would have to sit there and pray and just thank God to be alive, but also pray that my face goes back to normal. Besides that, thanks to my family, Miss Juli, Coach Dave, my teammates, and the staff the process after surgery was so much easier."

Through all of the medical visits and uncertainties, Khaleb kept a positive attitude, noting that reading his Bible, leaning on his family, and acknowledging that everything happens for the better gave him the strength to keep moving forward during his healing journey.

"My dad always told me that what you think is what happens, so if you think negative thoughts then negative things will happen. If you think positive thoughts then positive things will happen. So even though the negative thoughts did creep in, I always changed them to something positive or called my family because I know they will always have something positive to say."

Never wavering from this mindset to his teammates, Khaleb's positivity was inspiring as the rest of the organization faced their own hardships.

"Khaleb is truly inspiring," said Juli Pettit. "His positivity and faith were really driving his entire recovery process and it was incredible to see. It really was contagious to be around and I think made us all reflect on different things that were going on around us."

After countless trips to Iowa City over the past nine weeks, Khaleb's season-ending injury started to take a turn for the better surprising all of the medical professionals who were part of his recovery. Last week, Khaleb was cleared to begin practicing again, months ahead of his initial evaluation.

"I believe it all started with the plan for my life. It's always been bigger than me and focusing on the things I can control and doing everything the doctors ask of me to do."

Khaleb will return to the field in tonight's matchup for the first time since his injury.

"I can say that it's part of life, whether it's physical or mental, we all go through things that my look like they're blocking us from our goals but that's what the beauty of being human is. We are able to learn and get better through those times of being "blocked" and use what is holding us back and learn from it and learn plenty of other things and then use it as a stepping stone to become a better person and a better player. It also shows you how committed you are to the game and how much you love it when you are still trying to get back out there so embrace the pain the struggle in what ever injury you are dealing with and just listen and work on your mind and your relationships with others while you have so much down time."

Fans can tune in to tonight's game on the IFLNetwork.com.







Indoor Football League Stories from June 14, 2025

