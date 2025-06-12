Game Preview: Barnstormers vs Pirates

June 12, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Iowa Barnstormers News Release







The Iowa Barnstormers (1-8) return to Wells Fargo Arena Saturday to face off with the Massachusetts Pirates (4-5).

Iowa is coming off a loss to Green Bay, but looks to rebound in front of the Des Moines faithful.

Wide receiver Quian Williams has continued his career season, leading the league with 80.9 yards per game along with 14 touchdowns on the year.

On the defensive side of the ball, Caleb Streat has climbed to second in the league with five interceptions in nine games played this year.

Iowa and Massachusetts will kick off Saturday at Wells Fargo Arena at 7:05 p.m. (IFL Network).







